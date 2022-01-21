JONESBORO — With it being so cold outside, the homeless residents of Jonesboro are in desperate need of somewhere to go. That is where the “Hope House” would be able to step in as a daytime warming center during the winter and cooling center during the summer, plus so much more.
Guy Pardew, vice president of Olympus Construction, said on Monday that with the weather the way it has been and the high price of materials, it will probably be summer before construction on the Hope House is completed.
“It has been slowly moving forward,” Pardew said. He added that there is a need to be filled in the community and “we know its there.”
Pardew credited Bishop Matthew Lloyd Jr., the pastor of the Fisher Street Church Of God in Christ, International, for his efforts.
“He has been able to find solutions rather than obstacles,” Pardew said.
He said it was amazing to see how the project has developed from a Facebook post to something that will hopefully be a staple of the community a year later.
Bishop Lloyd said that he had purchased the property next to the church at 111 North Fisher Street six months earlier. He said he knew there was a need to help the people in the community of North Jonesboro.
Lloyd said that he and members of the congregation had spoken about how they could help the city, and the church founded the “Sure Foundation,” a nonprofit organization, which will oversee the Hope House. They had the idea of having a place where anyone who needed a helping hand could come for assistance.
Lloyd said that Amanda Emerson, a clinical social worker, approached him after attending a meeting with Kent Arnold, a local businessman, and others who addressed the need to help the homeless population in Jonesboro. He added that Emerson had also spoken with a lady who was homeless, who told her about her basic needs.
After a meeting with Jonesboro businessmen, they established the need for a place for the homeless to take a shower, have their clothes washed, etc. The decision was made to use the property for these services.
With the aid of many community members, including Emerson and Arnold’s fundraising efforts and the financial backing of Fisher Street Church of God In Christ, International, the initial plans for the building began. At that time, Guy Pardew was contacted and Olympus Construction was hired to build the Hope House.
Arnold also presented a check for $5,200 on Thursday, as well. The money was donated through a Go Fund Me account which Arnold started to raise money for the Hope House, noting that there are more than 100 homeless people in town.
“People are scared of the homeless,” Arnold said, adding that he believes they all have their own personal demons and most of them just need some help.
Lloyd and Pardew said they have contacted Dr. Stephanie Gotay, assistant professor of counseling at Arkansas State University, and Jessica Blackburn, senior director of development at ASU, about possibly partnering with the university on mental health and medical services for the facility.
Lloyd said that he also hopes to possibly partner with the Salvation Army to help give the homeless somewhere to stay at night, as well.
Aisha Stafford, director of the Sure Foundation, said that they have great plans for the Hope House.
“We want to be able to provide warm food, showers, a place to wash and dry clothes,” she said, “as well as teachers, nurses and therapists.” She noted that there will only be a warming kitchen at the facility, and the food, which will be donated, will be cooked elsewhere and brought to the facility at certain times of the day.
“We will have computers set up for doing job applications, applying for birth certificates, social security cards and things of that nature, as well as notary services,” Stafford said. She added that she was a notary herself.
“The Hope House will be geared towards the homeless but it will be for everybody,” Stafford said.
Lloyd said they will also have a grief share group those who need to talk about their loss and a celebrate recovery group for people who need help with addiction.
Pardew said they are looking forward to working with the city, as well, and that hopefully talks will start soon, noting that they have already requested a meeting.
Lloyd said they also hope to be able to collaborate with other organizations and churches to help run the facility and provide volunteers.
Anyone who would like to donate or volunteer can contact the Sure Foundation or the Fisher Street Church Of God in Christ, International, at surefoundationcares@gmail.com, via phone at 870-933-0305 or 870-919-2268, on Facebook at The Hope House, via Cashapp at $Fisherstreetfamily or by mail at P.O. Box 1541, Jonesboro AR 72403.
