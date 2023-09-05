HARRISBURG — Wynne West Medical ARcare Recovery Coach Carrie Dail, of Harrisburg, got a unique chance to work with Arkansas State Rep. Dwight Tosh on a bill that was passed in March during the Arkansas State Legislature’s 94th General Assembly in Little Rock.
Although Dail had been in recovery since 2011 and had completed the required amount of time to apply as a peer support specialist, she was initially informed that her manslaughter charges had disqualified her from the position.
According to Dail, in 2007, she had been using substances when she fell asleep at the wheel, which resulted in her crossing into another lane causing a wreck with two fatalities.
“I was charged with two consecutive 10-year terms of imprisonment and a $20,000 fine,” she recalled. “I have served a total of 5 years in prison, been on parole for 7 years, and will be discharged 5 years early for good behavior.”
While Dail takes responsibility for her actions, she noted the impact of addiction.
“I know the life I was leading at that time was unhealthy both physically and mentally,” she said. “I know that had I not been using substances that the fatal car wreck would not have happened.”
“I have no violent tendencies and would never intentionally cause harm to anyone,” Dail continued, noting that her deepest regret was to the families left behind and for the damages that could have been prevented.
Making a change
Dail said that while in prison, she gained an outstanding work ethic through multiple job-related responsibilities.
She also completed a computerized accounting degree and became the bookkeeper for the kitchen at McPherson Unit.
“I continued my education through Arkansas State University by taking night courses,” she said, noting that she had also completed the Therapeutic Community Drug Treatment Program, which taught her a lot about herself and taught her many valuable tools for helping others.
Dail became a counselor in training after graduating the program in prison and started gaining hours as an Arkansas drug and alcohol counselor.
After her release from McPherson, she began working as a counselor in training with Northeast Arkansas Treatment Services, LLC, (NEATS), for five years.
“During my time with NEATS, I worked to help individuals on their road to recovery and honed my counseling skills,” she said of her work helping individuals in both short/long-term use and short/long-term recovery.
Dail was also responsible for holding group meetings, working to train new staff, and helping to make sure regulatory standards were met by reporting to different organizations including State Opioid Treatment Authorities, Alcohol/Drug Management Information System, The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care and Division of Provider Services and Quality Assurance.
Dail currently works with ARcare as a recovery coach and said she hopes to become a peer support specialist.
As a recovery coach she has been able to help others by connecting them with resources such as treatment, housing, transportation and employment, but she said she wants to be able to continue helping those individuals as a peer support specialist for the State.
“I switched to recovery coach in November and it’s just sort of walking the patients through their recovery and helping them,” she explained. “So it is similar to being a peer to peer counselor, but with counseling they can’t call you after hours and you can’t talk to them outside the clinic, just different things. With this, they can contact me at anytime so I can help them.”
Changing the law
After being denied certification as a peer support specialist due to her past offense, Dail began researching how to change a law and decided to seek help from her local representative.
Already Facebook friends with Tosh, as she and her family had known him for many years and thought highly of him, Dail said she called him and explained the situation and asked for him for help.
“He said ‘sure’ and he was right on it,” Dail recalled, noting how he had got Sen. David Wallace (R) and Rep. Aaron Pilkington (R) to co-sponsor the new bill with him and how, together, they all worked to changed the pre-existing law.
“Rep. Tosh proposed Bill 1460, which is now Act 200, so that myself and others can have the right to appeal on an individual basis to be considered as peer support specialist,” she said.
On March 6, the bill was officially passed. After which, Dail was able to appeal the original decision to deny her becoming a peer support specialist. Each appeal will be considered individually.
Since it is a new law, Dail said processing appeals will take time as they wait on legislative review of new policies and procedures.
In her appeal letter she wrote, “Since completing my own recovery process, it has been my desire to help others in short/long-term use with the hope of preventing more lives from being destroyed. I feel as though this is the only barrier that is holding me back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.