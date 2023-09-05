230902-JS-dail-tosh-law-photo-nz

Arkansas State Rep. Dwight Tosh (R), Wynne West Medical ARcare Behavioral Health Administration Manager Christy Campbell and Wynne West Medical ARcare Recovery Coach Carrie Dail are shown earlier this year during the Arkansas State Legislature’s 94th General Assembly in Little Rock, where Tosh presented a bill to help people like Dail be able to serve in peer recovery.

HARRISBURG — Wynne West Medical ARcare Recovery Coach Carrie Dail, of Harrisburg, got a unique chance to work with Arkansas State Rep. Dwight Tosh on a bill that was passed in March during the Arkansas State Legislature’s 94th General Assembly in Little Rock.

Although Dail had been in recovery since 2011 and had completed the required amount of time to apply as a peer support specialist, she was initially informed that her manslaughter charges had disqualified her from the position.