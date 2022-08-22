JONESBORO — New coronavirus cases in Craighead County dropped by 19.5 percent in the past week, a Sun review of data from the Arkansas Department of Health found. At the same time, statewide numbers dropped by only 10.03 percent.
Craighead County had 273 new cases between Aug. 15 and Sunday, down from 338 the previous week.
County-level statistics for other Northeast Arkansas counties weren’t available due to the failure to release a report on Sunday. However, the health department advised The Sun that Craighead County had 21 new cases on Sunday, bringing the cumulative total since the pandemic began in 2020 to 41,975.
Two Craighead County residents were among the 39 deaths reported statewide in the previous seven days. Through Sunday, the deaths of 11,861 Arkansans were attributed to COVID 19, including 347 in Craighead County.
Active cases in Craighead County rose by five to 654, while active cases statewide climbed by 202 to 11,243.
On Monday, the health department reported 453 new cases statewide, including 38 in Craighead County. No deaths were reported. However, COVID-related hospitalizations statewide rose by 21 to 320, including 48 patients in Northeast Arkansas hospitals.
Of those, 14 were on ventilators, and three of those patients were in NEA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.