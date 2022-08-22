JONESBORO — New coronavirus cases in Craighead County dropped by 19.5 percent in the past week, a Sun review of data from the Arkansas Department of Health found. At the same time, statewide numbers dropped by only 10.03 percent.

Craighead County had 273 new cases between Aug. 15 and Sunday, down from 338 the previous week.

