JONESBORO — After a shocking 300 new coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday among Craighead County residents, the Arkansas Department of Health reported another 332 new cases on Wednesday.
Once again, Craighead ranked second only to Pulaski County in new cases and active cases. According to the health department, 1,693 Craighead County residents were ill with the disease on Wednesday.
The health department reported 3,743 new cases statewide Wednesday after reporting 2,414 on Tuesday. The state recorded 16 more deaths, including one each in Greene and Poinsett counties.
Wednesday case numbers in Northeast Arkansas included 74 in Mississippi, 64 in Greene, 53 in Poinsett, 22 in Randolph, 16 in Lawrence, 11 in Jackson, nine in Cross and six in Clay County.
Hospitalizations also continued to climb with 585 statewide, an increase of 15 from Tuesday. Of those, 110 were on ventilators, an increase of five.
Northeast Arkansas hospitals reported a total of 117 with 36 on ventilators.
Most of those patients are being treated by St. Bernards Medical Center. Spokesman Mitchell Nail said 62 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital Wednesday. The hospital received 40 new patients in the past four days.
Just two weeks ago, an average of 40 COVID patients were housed in the facility. Many of them have landed in intensive care.
“Our ICU numbers have really jumped,” Nail said. “We were somewhere in that 10 to 15 range, but now it’s 20 patients in the ICU. So when you talk about 20 patients out of a total of 70 ICU beds that’s a considerable percentage.”
One positive is that the recovery time among the fast-spreading mutant omicron version is shorter than the previously dominant delta variant, Nail said.
At the height of the pandemic St. Bernards’ COVID census neared 100.
What’s happened here and statewide is a problem worldwide, The Associated Press reports.
More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to the highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant.
The previous mark was 250,000 cases per day, set in mid-January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.
The number of Americans now in the hospital with COVID-19 is running at around 60,000, or about half the figure seen in January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
