JONESBORO — Chris Barber, CEO of St. Bernards Healthcare, said 135 COVID-positive patients were hospitalized in the northeastern region of the state on Monday.
“In the last seven to 10 days, we’ve more than doubled,” Barber told The Sun Tuesday of the caseload. “And they’re younger and sicker.”
As the new school term begins in a couple of weeks, he fears the pandemic will only get worse.
“The next 30 days may be a little bit dicey,” he said.
The Marion School District, which resumed classes last week under a year-round schedule, may provide a preview of what’s to come.
The district announced that seven students and three staff members became infected with the coronavirus in the previous week. On Monday, school officials learned of 18 more positive cases.
As a result of last week’s infections, 168 more people were forced into quarantine, which the district said could have been avoided.
“It is important to remember that if all students and teachers had been wearing masks appropriately last week’s quarantine numbers would have been 0, not 168,” the district said in a news release. “However, all 10 parties that tested positive would have still been required to isolate.”
During a news conference Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson revealed 2,343 new cases statewide, with 19,499 active cases. The death toll rose by 16 to 6,215. Craighead County cases rose by 84 and active cases climbed to 882. Green County had 51 news cases, and active cases rose to 331. Poinsett County has 26 new cases, with 160 active cases.
On the other hand, the governor revealed 30,756 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered. At one point last week, state officials feared demand was so low that some doses of the vaccine would go to waste. Now, the governor said, the state will need to order more doses.
The governor called the state Legislature back into special session, beginning today, in hopes creating an exception to Act 1002 that will give public school boards flexibility to protect those school children who are 11 and younger and not eligible for a vaccine.
Act 1002 prohibits state and local government, including school boards, from requiring people to wear a mask. Hutchinson wants lawmakers to provide an exception to the law that would grant each school board the authority to decide whether to require students younger than 12 to wear a mask.
“Under CDC guidelines, students 11 and younger cannot receive the COVID vaccine, and without it, they are at a greater risk of contracting the virus, particularly the Delta variant,” Hutchinson said today after he issued the call. “COVID‐19 impact is escalating among children, particularly those 12 and older, as we have seen in the increased number and severity of COVID‐19 cases at Arkansas Children’s during July.”
Arkansas Children’s Hospital’s daily census of 24 COVID-19 patients was a 50 percent increase over previous peaks.
“Because of this increased risk of illness in children, we see the necessity of allowing leaders in school districts the flexibility to decide whether students wear masks,” Hutchinson said in a news release. “We must allow local school boards to make the best decision for the students in their schools. I understand that some legislators are reluctant to allow school boards this freedom, even in this limited way. But the exceptions for which I am asking are true to the conservative principle that puts control in the hands of local government.”
In response to questions from reporters during the news conference, Hutchinson said he signed Act 1002 into law because he knew the legislature would override a veto, and that the case load at the time was at a very low point.
“Everything is changed now,” the governor said. “And yes, in hindsight, I wish that had not become law. But it is the law, and the only chance we have is either to amend it or for the courts to say it has an unconstitutional foundation.”
A lawsuit seeking to strike down Act 1002 was filed late Monday in Pulaski County Circuit Court. A hearing on a proposed injunction is scheduled for Friday morning.
“It’s up to the legislative action,” Hutchinson said. “They can meet, they can consider it, they can say, ‘We don’t want to do anything,’ and they can go home. Or they can take action as I have requested them to do or some modification of that.”
But the move faces heavy GOP opposition in the Legislature and getting the two-thirds support in the House and Senate to change the law before school starts faces an uphill battle, The Associated Press reported. The Republican leader of the state Senate told reporters the proposal doesn’t even have a simple majority in his chamber.
Hutchinson warned that if the courts strike down Act 1002, the state’s situation could become even more chaotic, with cities and counties enacting their own rules.
The West Memphis Evening Times contributed to this report.
