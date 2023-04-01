JONESBORO — New cases of the coronavirus dropped drastically in most counties in Northeast Arkansas during the past week, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Data Tracker.
All but two counties in Arkansas are classified as low community levels.
The CDC classifies the counties by comparing standardized data across the U.S. In addition to new infections, it factors in hospitalizations and staffing levels at hospitals serving those counties.
Baxter and Marion counties, rated as medium, only had two cases each in the previous seven days, but those patients had to be hospitalized.
Overall COVID-19-associated hospitalizations have continued to decline since late December, the CDC reported. Hospitalization rates among people of all ages have declined from a peak of 11.6 per 100,000 population for the week ending December 31 and have remained below 7.0 per 100,000 population since the end of January.
The public health emergency is scheduled to end on May 11. CDC said it will continue tracking and reporting COVID-19 data, with some changes, “while improving our readiness for the next public health emergency.”
The COVID-19 Data Tracker is now released every other week.
The Arkansas Department of Health discontinued releasing daily reports on March 19. It will now release weekly reports, but not in a format that will easily track new infections or deaths.
New cases reported in Northeast Arkansas, March. 23 through Wednesday, according to CDC:
Craighead – 62, down 44 percent from the previous week.
Greene – 19, down 42 percent.
Lawrence – 4, down 60 percent.
Poinsett – 12, down 89 percent.
Mississippi – 8, down 97 percent.
Jackson – 6, down 95 percent.
Randolph – 14, down 91 percent.
Cross – 2, down 98 percent.
Clay – 3, down 97 percent.
Pulaski County had the highest number of new cases during the seven-day period with 123, followed by Washington County with 69 and Benton County with 66.
