Michael and Julia Dunlap may have a disability, but it hasn’t stopped them from raising a family and living life to the fullest.
Michael and Julia were both born deaf, Julia said, noting that although no one in Michael’s family is deaf, she had a deaf brother who worked at the city park in Nashville, Ark., for 20 years.
The Dunlaps, who have been married for 31 years, met at a picnic in Texarkana, Texas, while they both attended the deaf church there.
When sharing about the struggles of being deaf, Julia quoted one of her favorite Bible verses, 2 Corinthians 12:10 (NIV), “That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong.”
“We are blessed that we are deaf,” Julia said as she shared their story via email and written conversations. She noted that they know that being deaf is harder than what they suppose life is like for people who can hear. She did admit that sometimes they feel like they have spent their lives going around in a circle.
Julia admits that not all days have been happy and that it can be very lonesome to be deaf. She said some communities, like Nashville, Tenn., have a more active deaf community than Jonesboro.
Julia, who was born in Nashville, Ark., said that she graduated from from Central Institute for the Deaf (CID) in St. Louis, and then graduated from Nashville High School, noting that she graduated with many honors from both institutions.
Julia had a love of learning, so that wasn’t the end of her ambitious academic career.
After high school, Julia would go on to get her associates degree from the National Technical Institute for the Deaf in Rochester, N.Y.; her bachelors degree from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia; a master’s degree in library science from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway; a second master’s degree in library science from the University Texas, Austin in Austin, Texas; an educational leadership certificate in library administration from Peabody College’s Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.; and three more associates degrees in fashion merchandising, marketing and American Sign Language studies from Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas.
She would then become a librarian at Arkansas State University, before the onset of the pandemic.
She was then unemployed due to COVID-19 for two years, which she said was awful and frustrating.
“I felt helpless not to be able to find a job,” she said, noting that she felt discriminated against as she tried to find employment. She said she has also been battling with unemployment benefits for the past two years, as well.
She now has a full-time career at the Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, although she says it is only a temporary position at the moment.
“We are facing financial hardships over COVID-19,” Julia said, “and I am very thankful to work full time, even if it is temporary. I have hope that it becomes permanent.”
She said Michael, who was born in DeQueen, graduated from Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind and takes care of their home.
She brags that they were blessed to have raised their two beautiful hearing children, Kathleen (Dunlap) Griffin and William Dunlap.
Julia laughs about how the kids would always try to get away with things because they knew their parents couldn’t hear them.
When they were younger, though, they did not understand that their parents could not hear.
“Our hearing children thought we could understand them as if we were hearing,” Julia said, “but we did not hear them at all.”
Both Michael’s parents and Julia’s parents would help the couple teach their children to communicate with them using sign language.
“Our children learned sign language more and more from them and us both,” she recalled. “Our past goals, were for them to sign with their grandparents and with us to support our future communication skills.”
“When they heard something we did not hear, they helped us to protect us,” Julia said.
However, as with all children, Kathleen and William would eventually grow up, get married and move out on their own.
Kathleen graduated from Beech Street Baptist School and Nettleton High School, before getting a degree in elementary education from Williams Baptist University. She now works at Walnut Street Baptist Church in Jonesboro as the connections and groups coordinator.
William graduated from Arkansas Baptist School System and Valley View High School, before getting a degree from University of Arkansas and a master’s degree from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and is now associate minister to students at Chet’s Creek Church in Jacksonville, Fla.
Though Michael and Julia’s children are now grown, she said, “We always needed them, from birth and even up into their college years.”
She noted that without their children to help them they have to be wary of third-party communication.
“Some people do not want to help us out with problems,” she said. “They are dishonest with us.”
Julia said that her and Michael’s plans for the future are simple.
“We want to find joy and less stress in our better lives for the future,” she said. “We want to find success in both the deaf world and hearing world, similar to Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant who are three deaf actors playing in the ‘CODA’ movie.”
“Both Kathleen and William are CODA, children of deaf adults,” Julia said in reference to the 2021 movie of the same name, which has become one of her favorites due to the similarities of the new musical drama to their own lives.
“Our children are CODA,” she reiterates. “We want them to love to be with the deaf and that they do not separate themselves from the deaf.”
Julia said that they raised them and did their best to provide a supportive, beautiful childhood for them from birth up to their college ages.
“We cared about them, encouraged them to go to college and loved them,” Julia said.
Michael’s parents and Julia’s parents, who were very close friends, also supported them she said.
She said they taught their children to read books, write, play sports, play music, communicate and sign so that they could communicate with Michael and Julia.
“This CODA movie is excellent,” she laughed, “100 percent, because the film focuses on a child of deaf adults and her relationship with her parents and deaf brother, all of whom are deaf.”
She said the film did an amazing job of representing something that does not occur as much as hearing people might believe.
She said that, in her opinion, the movie’s portrayal of American Sign Language was beautiful in the way that it is used to communicate in deaf culture.
“It is what the deaf people’s way is all about,” she said, noting that the couple does not get mad when they communicate by ASL.
“We care that communication is smooth,” she said noting that ASL is their normal language and it is important to understand and have a feeling of normalcy through ASL, and to be comfortable in order to communicate well.
Julia said that they want to see success and comfort in their world, in much the same way as the actors from the movie.
“The CODA actors are right in the movie, in that they handle beautiful things to solve problems and make an authentic and familiar philosophy or attitude in their deaf ways,” she said, noting that the couple are very proud that CODA won the prestigious Best Picture award at the Oscars.
She even bragged on Troy Kotsur, who won best supporting actor at the Oscars, noting that he not only proved himself but also made a historic victory at the Oscars that night, becoming the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting.
