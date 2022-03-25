TRUMANN — A local doctor has decided to try to make his visits more fun for his little patients and their parents while promoting literacy at a young age.
Dr. Matthew Harvison, internal medicine and pediatric physician at NEA Baptist Trumann Clinic, is providing age-appropriate books to his pediatric patients during their milestone wellness visits.
The “Reach Out and Read” program is an American Academy of Pediatrics endorsed reading model.
Emilee Frazier, Harvison’s nursing assistant and LPN, said on Friday that the books are separated by age groups for patients from six months to four years old.
She said that Dr. Harvison has picked out and purchased all the books himself, noting that she picks out which of the books the doctor actually hands to the kids.
A few examples of books for separate age groups include:
Things That Go – six months group
Everything You – nine months group
First Animal Facts: Farm – one-year-old group
Touch and Feel Tower Animals – 15 months group
Hey Diddle, Diddle – 18 months group
1,2,3 Under the Sea – two-year-old group
Duck, Duck Dinosaur – three-year-old group
Can I Tell you a Secret – four-year-old group
Harvison said that he started the program a little over a year ago in an effort to encourage reading at an early age.
“I got to see the effects of the program during my residency,” Harvison said. “It helps prevent developmental delay.”
Harvison completed a residency at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, according to the clinic website.
“Research has proven that speaking, singing and reading aloud can permanently change neuronal connections in the brain,” he said, noting that language ability is strongly correlated with academic performance.
“Reading aloud with your children not only strengthens the bonds between parent and child,” Harvison said, “but also improves social, intellectual and language skills for years to come.”
Toddlers and preschoolers using this model have higher test scores on language and vocabulary assessments than those not in the program, according to a press release from NEA Baptist.
According to the Children’s Bureau, some benefits of reading to children include supported cognitive development, improved language skills and improved concentration and discipline.
For more information, contact the NEA Baptist Trumann Clinic at 870-936-7100.
For more information about Reach Out and Read, which is 501(c)3 nonprofit that gives young children a foundation for success by incorporating books into pediatric care and encouraging families to read aloud together, visit reachoutandread.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.