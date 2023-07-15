JONESBORO — Although Paris will host the 2024 Summer Olympics, three Northeast Arkansas residents are competing this week in the National Senior Games in Pittsburg, Pa.
The National Senior Games is an annual event pitting thousands of 50-plus-year-olds against one another for medals in over 20 different sporting events.
Dr. Jianfeng ‘Jay’ Xu, a research professor at Arkansas State University, Dr. Yanhua ‘Jennifer’ Xie, an associate professor at the Arkansas Biosciences Institute and The New York Institute of Technology on the campus of A-State, and Tony Tsui, a Bay High School teacher, hope to bring home the gold in table tennis.
Xu, Xie and Tsui left Wednesday to compete in the games. Before leaving they practiced a few rounds at the Red Wolf Center on the campus of A-State. In discussing their passion for the game, Xu stated that even though he has been playing for years, his skills had started to improve more over the last decade.
“I started playing ping pong in 2003,” Xu recalled. “My skills were poor, but I’ve made some pretty big progress over that time… I even have a ping pong machine at home to help me practice.”
Tsui, who started playing in 2016 and also uses a ping pong machine to practice, stated that Xie really helped get the group motivated to improve.
“We actually improved during COVID,” Tsui stated. “Most of the time when Jennifer was practicing and practicing, she was just pushing us to improve. She was probably the last one to join us and she’s already passed us.”
Xie, who is team captain, discussed her passion for the game and improvement citing her US Table Tennis rating.
“Currently, I’m 1372,” Xie said. “The average rating for US Table Tennis is 1400-1500. I’m hoping to pass that by the end of this year.”
With the games bringing many athletes from all over the country, Xie often jokes with friends about their status as participants in the games.
“This is the first year for me to attend the [Senior] Olympics, as I wasn’t old enough” Xie said. “One of my friends was joking that we were the only Olympians that she knew.”
While the three hope to grab gold, Tsui stated that it is about much more than winning, at least to them.
“Everyone’s competing, but I don’t see the hostility side of things,” he said. “It’s also to keep us healthy. You see people at 100, or in their 80s and 90s are still competing because they want to stay healthy enough to keep going.”
“A friendship is a friendship,” Tsui said. “Winning is not the top thing for us. It’d be nice to win, but… we’re friendly and it’s so fun. What else could you ask for?”
The games began July 7 and will end on Tuesday, July 18.
