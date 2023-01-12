JONESBORO — After about 20 years working as an audio engineer, Jeremy Sheppard, local entrepreneur and owner of JSR Recording, also known as Jshep83MUZIK on social media, has decided to bring his recording studio to his clients.
Sheppard said on Wednesday that he came up with the idea for a mobile recording studio about a year ago.
“I was trying to think of a way to stand out,” Sheppard said. “I had had a lot of kids who wanted to record their music, but they lacked the transportation to get to the studio, so I decided to bring the recording studio to them.”
Sheppard said that he did the interior of the bus himself, but he had help with the exterior design including paint by Cassidy Auto Body and stickers by T.J. Williams.
He said he is proud of his little diesel bus, which includes a one man studio and has a capacity of about 5 performers.
The mobile studio is also sound-proof and kept highly sanitized, he said.
Sheppard, who said that he has worked with performers such as MO3, Big Lack and Nebraska DP, finally opened the mobile unit about eight months ago, and has been on the road ever since.
“Now they can come to me or I can go to them,” he said.
“I travel everywhere now,” he continued, recalling a recent session in Texas.
He also goes to high schools across the state to show off his new project and talk to the kids, not only about the music business, but also about leadership and becoming an entrepreneur.
“I was at JHS a couple weeks ago,” Sheppard said. “The kids are so much fun and they have a blast checking out the studio.”
According to Sheppard, he records all genres of music from gospel to country to rap.
“I even recorded an e-book session for an author,” he laughed.
Recording sessions vary by location and length of session, for example: if a client goes to Sheppard rates start at $40 per hour, for him to go to them would be $75 per hour and out-of-town clients are required to pay a minimum of two hours.
Sheppard also provides other services, such as digital marketing, client management and consultations.
You can also follow Sheppard at Jshep83MUZIK on Facebook, Soundcloud, Youtube, Instagram, Reverbnation, Snapchat and Twitter.
