JONESBORO — After hard times in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the hotel industry has roared back this year, despite higher travel costs.
That translates to a 59.7 percent, or $148,000 increase in revenue from the city’s 3 percent hotel occupancy tax, Jerry Morgan, chairman of the city’s Advertising and Promotion Commission, said.
The commission uses the tax revenue to promote events that will attract visitors to the city. That increase compares revenue for the first five months of this year to the same period in 2021.
The city raised the tax to 4 percent in January.
State law requires that extra 1 percent be devoted to “the promotion and development of city parks and recreation areas.” Because of that, Morgan said the proceeds from the increase are kept separate from the initial 3 percent levy.
Through May, the 3 percent tax had brought in $397,867. The added hotel tax has generated $104,027, according to city records. After the city collected only $565,546 in 2020, the 3 percent tax produced $797,952 in 2021, a new record.
Naz Kazi, whose family owns several hotels in Jonesboro, said everyone in the industry locally is benefitting from the rebound. He said the pandemic shutdowns and precautions have since created a pent-up demand.
“People are now wanting to get back to the normal activities that they had in the past,” Kazi said Monday. “People in general have now prioritized going out and doing things.” He said work had been the priority recently, but now, “people want to live.”
But Kazi doesn’t attribute the growth in the hotel business just to tourism.
Local hotels have also seen occupancy increases, because of disasters, including the March 2020, tornado that devastated Jonesboro and eastern Craighead County, the December 2021 tornado in Trumann, and even the fire at the Nestle Frozen Food plant in March of this year. All those events brought construction workers and insurance adjusters to town. Kazi estimated as many as 500 workers were brought in to help with the cleanup of the Nestle plant.
“The lodging industry is one of those that there’s always a need,” Kazi said. “You just have to be there ready and prepared for it. From times of Bethlehem until now, everyone’s always looking for room at the inn.”
Keeping the inns open during the height of the pandemic was a challenge, but the increased business has helped make up for it, and even allowed the innkeepers to provide better pay for their workers, Kazi said.
And, he said, the opening in January 2021, of the Embassy Suites and Red Wolf Convention Center has helped.
“They have done a great job out there in bringing in conferences to the city that have been overflowing back to the hotels,” Kazi said. “We have seen an uptick in business from the convention center.”
Kazi noted that a new Residence Inn will soon open and two other hotels are under construction.
Morgan said he believes investments the commission has made to improve Joe Mack Campbell Park and the Southside Softball Complex in recent years are paying off.
“I think it is important to note, that while we did increase it to 4 percent, we are putting every dime of those additional funds into improvements at our parks and ballfields that will just add to more people coming to our town,” Morgan said. “It is an investment in our community and the exact same model that almost every other city in our state and the U.S. uses to fund amenities.”
Bill Campbell, communications director for the city, said part of the A&P revenue comes from short-term rentals of houses in the community. Eight property owners are registered with the city and have remitted more than $1,900 in taxes, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.