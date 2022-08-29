Three economic development professionals from Northeast Arkansas were honored Monday by the Arkansas Economic Developers & Chamber Executives during the organization’s annual luncheon in Little Rock.
Cari G. White, executive vice president and chief operating officer for the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, was named the state’s Outstanding Chamber Executive; Clifton Chitwood, president of Mississippi County Economic Development, was awarded the Maria Haley Lifetime Leadership for Economic Development award; and Jon Chadwell, executive director of the Newport Economic Development Commission, was recognized as the Outstanding Economic Developer.
Also honored were Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Bryon Scoggins for lifetime leadership and Bob King, director of the Buffalo River Historic Jail & Museum, as Volunteer of the Year.
Mallory Darby, president of Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives, said, “We are proud to recognize these excellent leaders from across the state playing a vital role in community and economic development. Recipients of these awards drive and lead development in their respective areas while being proactive to critical workforce needs and advancing community and economic development in transformative ways.”
Chitwood, who grew up in Osceola, has assisted in the creation of more than 6,000 jobs in the county which soon will have about 4,000 direct steel jobs and another 4,000 to 5,000 in support and downstream jobs.
Chitwood gives credit to the people of Mississippi County, explaining, “in 2001 they could have given up and accepted the rather dismal future fate seemed to have given them, but they did not. The community pulled together, they voted to give themselves the resources required to win large scale industrial projects in today’s competitive environment. They, the people are the reason there is a future to be had in Mississippi County.”
Mississippi County is now the largest steel producing county in the nation.
Chadwell has worked in local economic development for 29 years, the past 18 years in Newport. Previously, he held economic and community development roles in Blytheville, Camden and Prescott. Chadwell has held positions in a number of state and regional economic development groups. In 2019, the governor appointed Chadwell to the Arkansas Development Finance Authority.
White is responsible for all programs and events and is the director of Leadership Jonesboro, Emerging Leaders, Junior Leadership and Jonesboro Young Professionals Network. White received her Certified Chamber Executive(CCE) designation from the American Chamber of Commerce Executives in 2006. She graduated from Arkansas State University with a degree in Journalism/Public Relations in 1982 and from the Institute for Organization Management at the University of Oklahoma in 1999.
White participated in the Delta Leadership Institute (2009) and Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education (2014) and currently serves on the Delta Leadership Network Advisory Council.
She has been employed by the Jonesboro chamber since 2000 and prior to that was the executive director of the Mountain Home Area Chamber of Commerce for 11 years. White has served as president of the Arkansas Hospitality Association (2005-06), Arkansas Chamber of Commerce Executives (2001) and Arkansas Business and Professional Women (1999-00). She is a current member of the board of directors of the Arkansas Travel Council, Keep Jonesboro Beautiful Commission and Downtown Jonesboro Alliance.
She is a founding member of the Women’s Leadership Center at A-State, a member of Jonesboro Rotary, Forest Home Church of the Nazarene and a member of the A-State Alumni Association.
White received the Silver Cup Award from the Arkansas Hospitality Association and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2009.
