Three economic development professionals from Northeast Arkansas were honored Monday by the Arkansas Economic Developers & Chamber Executives during the organization’s annual luncheon in Little Rock.

Cari G. White, executive vice president and chief operating officer for the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, was named the state’s Outstanding Chamber Executive; Clifton Chitwood, president of Mississippi County Economic Development, was awarded the Maria Haley Lifetime Leadership for Economic Development award; and Jon Chadwell, executive director of the Newport Economic Development Commission, was recognized as the Outstanding Economic Developer.