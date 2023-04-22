JONESBORO — After a five-year hiatus, local officials and community leaders from Jonesboro will resume their annual Washington, D.C. Fly-In next week.
Organized by the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, city and county officials will be accompanied by individuals representing various Jonesboro business sectors.
The goal of the Tuesday through Thursday trip is to engage with Arkansas’ national legislators on current issues and to advocate for initiatives beneficial to local businesses and the community’s economic growth.
The visitors will meet U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton and their staffs and key officials within President Joe Biden’s administration.
For Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver and Craighead County Judge Marvin Day, a high priority will be to push the regional Bridge NEA grant application.
Jonesboro, Paragould and Brookland are collaborating with Craighead and Greene counties to develop a 40-mile pedestrian trail system to improve travel access for the region’s rural residents.
If approved under the U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE (Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) program, the grant would provide almost $25 million to complete trail systems within Jonesboro and Paragould and link them to trails at Crowley’s Ridge State Park and Lake Frierson. In addition, a bus stop would provide access to public transit in Brookland.
Mark Young, president and CEO of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, said this year’s fly-in is designed to maximize everyone’s time in D.C. “No matter the industry, we know time is precious for everyone,” Young said. “That’s why we planned this D.C. Fly-In to be as efficient and productive as possible. I’m looking forward to joining other Jonesboro leaders in advocating for our region while showcasing the great success and growth we encounter every day.”
While Day said Bridge NEA is an important project, he believes it is important to continue to push for other infrastructure projects as well.
“I don’t know how granular we’ll get with those, but bridge safety is something that we’ve been working on regionally,” Day said Friday.
Congress is in the process of writing a new Farm Bill, and Crawford and Boozman are key figures in that process.
Russ Hannah, senior associate vice chancellor for finance at Arkansas State University, leads the Jonesboro Chamber’s Governmental Affairs Committee.
“We are thrilled to have such a strong and invested group join us for the annual D.C. Fly-In,” Hannah said. “While this event has been on hold for several years partly due to the pandemic, the committee recognizes that working with our federal delegation is a key component to advancing the Chamber’s priorities in the areas of infrastructure development, agriculture, and business attraction. We anticipate very productive meetings and we’re grateful to all our partners in the community for supporting the event.”
It was during those previous trips that local advocates lobbied decades ago for funding that provided Jonesboro funding for the four-lane Arkansas 226 project, which gave area residents a faster route to Little Rock.
That was a major priority of discussions during the 2010 trip, The Sun reported at the time.
It was also during that same trip that local leaders were advocating an eastern bypass to ease congestion on what’s now known as Red Wolf Boulevard and Hilltop.
That project became the extension and widening of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Construction on that massive project began just a few weeks ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.