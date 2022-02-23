JONESBORO — The city’s parks department is looking to partner with the area’s economic development group for a new project in Craighead Forest Park.
Next week, the city council will consider a resolution to partner with Jonesboro Unlimited to hire a consultant to plan a new natural surface bike trail.
Under the proposal JU would contribute up to $70,000 toward a $125,000 contract with StudioDRIFT, a nonprofit organization that envisions developing trails throughout the state, with an emphasis on connectivity and weaving together a cohesive integrated business model.
In fact, the organization envisions developing a natural or “soft surface” trail to Helena-West Helena and beyond.
Tony Thomas, chief operating officer for Mayor Harold Copenhaver, said during a meeting Tuesday of the council’s finance and administration committee that soft surface trails are less expensive to construct and maintain than the paved trails already existing in the city.
Lindsey Wingo, director of the Downtown Jonesboro Association, is identified as project manager in a StudioDrift proposal submitted to the mayor and Jonesboro Unlimited chairman Chris Barber.
Wingo said a detailed presentation on the vision would be made during next week’s council meeting. She said similar trails have been successfully developed in northwest Arkansas.
Mark Young, president and CEO of Jonesboro Unlimited, said recently that it’s a new concept in economic development.
“We’re excited and pleased to support and participate in appropriate projects that will enhance the quality of life in Jonesboro, and this is an example of that,” Young said. “Quality of life infrastructure is one of the four key pillars of our strategic plan.”
Young said creation of such amenities as bike trails is part of the effort to attract talented workers and professionals to the community.
“Our strategic plan is a very holistic approach to economic development, which means we do need to look and add to what we’ve been doing in the past.”
Council member David McClain said during the committee meeting that he would like to see an update on progress the city has made in developing its trail system.
“We’ve had how many studies brought in, put in, put on the shelf,” McClain said. “We’re on go, but we don’t go.”
