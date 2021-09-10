JONESBORO — City Council member Ann Williams doesn’t talk much about it, but for more than a decade, she had an office in the World Trade Center, brought down by terrorists 20 years ago.
“I worked in Tower 1. I had an office on the 56th floor,” Williams, a retired attorney, said Friday.
She left her job in the 1990s and returned to Jonesboro.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Williams said she was working at The Edge Coffeehouse near the Arkansas State University campus.
“I remember just being really shocked,” Williams said after learning of the attack. “I immediately thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, I could’ve been there.’”
It was actually the second time she felt relief that she had departed from New York City.
She was already back home when, on Feb. 26, 1993, terrorists exploded a bomb in the basement parking garage below the north tower. The massive explosion killed six people and wounded more than 1,000, with some 50,000 people forced to evacuate the twin towers as smoke and flames spread upward into the buildings, according to History.com.
By 1990, Williams said she had become uncomfortable about working in the massive building. A power outage in August 1990 forced evacuations from the building, and it took a couple of hours to complete.
“They only had one elevator that was working on a generator to get elderly and disabled out,” Williams recalled. The rest had to take the stairs.
“And so I started thinking about the fact, what if we had to get out really fast, considering how long it took and how crowded it was when it was not an extreme emergency, like if the building was on fire,” she said.
Williams said that experience stayed in her mind. “And I thought, ‘You know what? I don’t think I want to be here anymore,” Williams said, adding that she left the firm in February 1991.
Security in the building was already a concern for her and other workers in the building.
“Guys in the mailroom had indicated that people were unaware how much risk we were at,” Williams recalled, hearing one say, “You know, it would probably be easy to mail something in here.”
Still, no one dreamed that someone would fly commercial aircraft into the twin towers.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver said he believed Americans at the time of the Sept. 11 attacks had grown complacent about safety.
“It woke us up in a lot of areas. We all grew up that we trusted people,” Copenhaver said, referring to the Baby Boom generation. “And now, it’s the other way. You wake up this morning, all you see is they’re going to steal your identity by Facebook. They’re going to steal this from you. They’re going to take this from you. And I think that’s the reality of what 9/11 brought to the United States was that we’re not invincible. That we can be penetrated. That we have to be cautious, which is unfortunate.”
Copenhaver recalled driving to Little Rock to begin a new insurance job when he heard about the attacks on his car radio.
“I went by the Little Rock airport and I saw planes landing,” Copenhaver said. “And then come to find out multiple planes landed there that were made to land there. And people didn’t know why they were being made to land there. So confusion everywhere, all over the country.”
Copenhaver said he did what every husband and father was supposed to do.
“You call your wife. Check on your kids at school, because they were concerned about schools, they were shutting down schools,” Copenhaver recalled. “It was a day that the United States just stopped. I mean, grounding all the airplanes in the air.”
While Copenhaver was calling his wife, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day’s wife was contacting him following the attacks. Day was working as a civil engineer at the time.
“I was supervising a job widening Nettleton Avenue right out in front of the chamber of commerce at the time,” Day said. “And I lived nearby. And I remember getting a phone call from my wife, that I should come home and look at the television and see that an airplane had hit the World Trade Center.
“And truthfully, in my mind, I thought, oh, my goodness this is an accident. Somebody made a mistake. But after watching the second plane hit the building, it was just an awful sinking feeling that this was not an accident.”
Day said he has been thinking about what happened 20 years ago all this week as the anniversary approached.
“For me, it’s one of those moments in history, it just seems like you remember every little detail because it was such a horrifying event,” Day said.
Despite the horror, Copenhaver said he also witnessed a unification of the country, regardless of political views, and the many men and women who felt the calling to enter the military or other public service.
He said the attacks forced the country to develop a new security infrastructure for the safety of its citizens.
“Even to this day, it can be penetrated,” Copenhaver worried.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.