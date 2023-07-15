JONESBORO — Although many people take new shoes for granted, for some a new pair of shoes might be just the inspiration they need.
This was the case for Jonesboro resident Justin Hightower when he founded New Soles for New Souls (NSFNS).
Although Hightower is now gainfully employed at the Jonesboro Street Department and is doing well as he tries to give back to his community and help others in need, he admitted on Tuesday that his life has included its share of struggles.
In fact, he was given the new pair of shoes that changed his life while in recovery at Breaking Bonds Ministry in Jonesboro.
“I was in Breaking Bonds and I had burned all my bridges with my family and everything,” he began. “I went in there with the clothes on my back.
“Well, we’d go out to work every day and I needed a pair of boots, so I went to what we called the Jesus Store,” he recalled. “The pair of boots that was in there was just wore out and they were just the most uncomfortable thing you could ever imagine.”
However at about three months in, he said that somebody blessed him with a brand new pair of boots, which changed everything for him.
“I felt better,” Hightower recalled. “I felt better about myself. I was able to do more because my feet didn’t hurt as bad and it just made me more productive. It made me grateful for where I was at, and I was able to put my focus on God.”
“It made me be able to focus on more of the good, rather than what was going on with me physically and stuff,” he said. “You know, after walking in a wore out pair of boots, it was a boost. When I got those boots, it changed a lot of my outlook because there were still people left that cared for people in recovery.”
After graduating from the ministry, Hightower said he threw the idea of starting a shoe ministry around to a couple people, when Laurie Duran offered to help.
“She kind of got me started out on what I needed to do,” Hightower explained. “She said, ‘make a logo and pick a verse to go along with it’ and she would help with it.”
So, with the help of friend Kimberly Wright, he came up with his design.
“She helped me make the logo,” he said, noting that they sat down at her computer as she would rearrange the graphics until he finally chose his favorite and added the verse, which is Romans 16:20, “The God of peace will soon crush Satan under your feet. The grace of God be with you.”
With the design completed, Hightower returned to Duran and the ministry sprang up from there
“Laurie made it happen. She started the Facebook, ... Laurie made everything happen,” he laughed. “I mean... God made everything happen, but she was his instrument. I had the idea and she had the brains and, you know, we just went from there.”
“If I can spread the gospel through a new pair of shoes, then that’s just another way to spread the gospel. Everybody wears shoes,” he stated. “There’s not anybody in this world really that doesn’t wear a pair of shoes. Shoes are something we take for granted every single day and it is one of the things that we have that other people don’t.”
“If we can give shoes to those people and give them a shred of hope to want to stay sober,... to start following God, then... We can change the world,” he stated. “We can have their feet shoed with the preparation of the gospel of peace.”
Duran, who is now the New Soles for New Souls director, has operated a faith-based transition house in Kansas called My Sister’s House for the last 13 years.
She said on Wednesday during a phone interview that she has been in recovery for 17 years and she knows the importance of a new pair of shoes.
“I always felt like I was walking in someone else’s shoes,” Duran said. “I was 40 years old before I got my first new pair of shoes.”
“Shoes seem like nothing, but they mean so much,” she said. “I love to see the smiles on their faces when they receives their new shoes. It means a lot to see people, both kids and adults, fit in and know that someone loves them.”
She also noted how much it means that everyone is helping them through donations and their online auction.
She also said that they post individual and group needs, pictures of those they have been able to help and online auctions to raise funds on their Facebook page, which is a private group, but welcomes everybody to join as the group was only made private to make it easier to maintain.
The weekly auctions consist of new and gently used items that have been donated to help raise money for their cause in an online yard sale type fashion.
“We’re a non-profit, so donations are so important,” she stated. “You can never give too little or too much, whether it’s $5 or $500.”
“We started by helping people because I remember where I have been and the people who helped me,” Duran said. “It is so important to stay connected.”
“It is hard to work with sore feet and it makes people in recovery want to leave and give up. We don’t want that,” she said. “We know it’s difficult to walk in someone else’s shoes in your daily life.”
According to New Soles for New Souls Event Coordinator Tracey Roudebush, although they are based in Arkansas and Kansas, they accept needs from anywhere.
Roudebush, who is originally from Northeast Kansas, now lives in Harrisburg.
“I’m originally from Kansas. I lived up there 46 years,” she said. “I came down here two years ago to The Restoration House in Harrisburg, where I graduated myself.”
Roudebush is also passionate about their cause as she coordinates everything from meetings to fundraising events.
“We all want to serve and we work out of our homes,” she said, noting that she has known Laurie for about eight years having met her at My Sister’s House.
“Laurie has been my best friend, even though she started out as my spiritual leader,” she said. “I don’t wanna say she’s like my mother cause she’s not that much older than I am, but she has definitely been my mentor.”
“Laurie brings men and women down to Arkansas to go through faith-based programs,” she recalled, noting that Duran had met Hightower at Ken Cole’s transition house in Bono, after he graduated Breaking Bonds.
“So that’s how we all met and that relationship formed,” Roudebush said. “So when this came to Justin and New Souls For New Souls was birthed in his heart, he reached out to Laurie and then she reached out to me and that’s how we formed a little over a year ago.”
She also noted two other board members, Jeff and Lynda Kidwell.
Although they are a non-profit ministry, Roudebush explained they are still in the application process to get 501(c)(3) status.
“It’s exciting. We just wanted to wait a little bit to see if we could get it started before we applied, but we should have it soon,” she explained.
Roudebush also explained more about the group’s online yard sales.
“Basically how we’ve been buying shoes is by having these little online sales and of course through monetary donations as well,” she said, noting donations could also be made by mail via check or money order to Laurie Duran at New Soles for New Souls at 604 Ohio Street, Sabetha, Kansas, or through their Facebook at New Soles for New Souls, or via Venmo at Venmo@NS4NS.
Roudebush said their biggest population so far has been the faith-based ministries, however they also serve families in need, such as displaced families.
“Recently we partnered with Together We Foster and on August 5, 80 foster children will be getting new shoes for back to school.
Together We Foster Director Lindsey Roberts said that they were very thankful for NSFNS’s help this year.
“We are super grateful to NSFNS because what they do is super important. I also think that it is super important that they are getting to pick out their own shoes,” Roberts said, noting that NSFNS has already given them 80 Shoe Department vouchers, with more available if they need them, for the foster kids who come to the back to school event to pick up school supplies.
For more information about this event or how to donate to help the foster children, call Roberts at 870-476-6424.
Roudebush also stated that the event, which is specifically catered to foster children is a wonderful cause as well.
“The kids are gonna get their hair cut and just all sorts of stuff,” she said.
“The point is that we want to and will help anyone in need,” Roudebush said. “The idea is to just show them the love of Jesus, so whether it be a child or someone in a ministry that’s needing to go out to work again or whether it’s shoes or work boots or whatever.”
