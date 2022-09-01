Quake Lewellyn

An obscure cellphone tracking tool, known as “Fog Reveal,” was used to help solve the August 2020 murder of a Jackson County woman, The Associated Press learned as it studied police agencies’ use of the tool.

Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using Fog Reveal, at times without search warrants, that gives them the power to follow people’s movements months back in time, according to public records and internal emails obtained by AP.