An obscure cellphone tracking tool, known as “Fog Reveal,” was used to help solve the August 2020 murder of a Jackson County woman, The Associated Press learned as it studied police agencies’ use of the tool.
Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using Fog Reveal, at times without search warrants, that gives them the power to follow people’s movements months back in time, according to public records and internal emails obtained by AP.
Police have used the tool to search hundreds of billions of records from 250 million mobile devices, and harnessed the data to create location analyses known among law enforcement as “patterns of life,” according to thousands of pages of records about the company.
In Arkansas, Kevin Metcalf, a prosecutor in Fayetteville, said he has used Fog Reveal without a warrant, especially in “exigent circumstances.” In these cases, the law provides a warrant exemption when a crime-in-process endangers people or an officer.
Metcalf also leads the National Child Protection Task Force, a nonprofit that combats child exploitation and trafficking. Fog is listed on its website as a task force sponsor and a company executive chairs the nonprofit’s board. Metcalf said Fog has been invaluable to cracking missing children cases and homicides.
“We push the limits, but we do them in a way that we target the bad guys,” he said. “Time is of the essence in those situations. We can’t wait on the traditional search warrant route.”
Metcalf said Fog was used successfully in the murder case of 24-year-old nurse Sydney Sutherland, who had last been seen jogging along Arkansas 18 between Newport and Grubbs, before she disappeared, Metcalf said.
Police had little evidence to go on when they found her phone in a field along Jackson 41 Road South, so Metcalf said he shared his agency’s access to Fog with the U.S. Marshals Service to figure out which other devices had been nearby at the time she was killed. He said Fog helped lead authorities to arrest a farmer in Sutherland’s rape and murder in August 2020, but its use was not documented in court records reviewed by AP.
Quake Lewellyn, now 30, of Jonesboro, pleaded guilty to her murder and rape on Sept. 30, 2021. He’s serving life in prison without parole at the Varner Supermax prison.
Sold by Virginia-based Fog Data Science LLC, Fog Reveal has been used since at least 2018 in criminal investigations ranging from the Sutherland murder to tracing the movements of a potential participant in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
While Fog helped solve one local case, local police and prosecutors told The Sun they were unaware of its use in any other cases.
Sun Staff Writers Keith Inman and Joe Schratz contributed to this report.
