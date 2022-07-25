JONESBORO — Several local nonprofits received a boost last week as United Way of Northeast Arkansas announced the recipients of the 2023 grant allocations on Wednesday at the Wildflower Event Venue on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.
According to a press release from the United Way of Northeast Arkansas, the organization gave 18 area nonprofit organizations a total of $300,000 in grants at the funding allocation event. The organizations will use the funds for their various programs, which will help enable them to better serve the community.
United Way of Northeast Arkansas Executive Director Rachel Guerin said that it is an honor to partner with the organizations.
“We are honored and privileged to be able to partner with so many incredible organizations here in Northeast Arkansas to drive change and improve the health, education and financial stability for those in our community,” Guerin said.
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver was also in attendance as a special guest.
The mayor addressed the attendees as he spoke of the importance of nonprofit work in the area and how working together helps everyone achieve goals.
United Way Director of Community Impact Heather Coats said that they have many funding requests come through each year and volunteer leaders use a lengthy and intentional process to decide where the funding is to be awarded.
“Our Regional Impact Committee, which is made up of community leaders who spend countless hours vetting the applications and nonprofit programs, met recently to make grant recommendations which went to our Board of Directors for final decision,” Coats said.
Each of the 18 grant recipients were awarded their checks during the event and afterwards they had the opportunity to spend time building more relationships with other nonprofits and to seek ways in which they could work together.
The 2023 United Way of Northeast Arkansas grant recipients include:
the AR Single Parent Scholarship Fund, which received $12,000.
Breaking Bonds Ministries, which received $15,000 for their Life Skills Leadership Program.
CASA of 2nd Judicial, which received $13,500.
Gateway CASA of 3rd Judicial, which received $10,000.
the Cherry Valley Food Pantry, which received $5000 for their Food for the Hungry Program.
City Youth Ministries, which received $10,800 for their Building Blue Bridges Program.
El Centro Hispano/Hispanic Community Services, Inc., which received $27,500 for their “La Escuilita” Bilingual After School Program.
the Family Crisis Center, Inc., which received $44,839 for their Domestic Violence & Rape Crisis Services.
the Food Bank of NEA, which received $50,000 for their Backpack Program.
Helping Neighbors, which received $12,000 for their Kids Pack Program.
Hope Found of Northeast AR, which received $10,000.
the Jonesboro Church Health Center, which received $18,000 for their Management of Chronic Illnesses in the Underserved Program.
Legal Aid, which received $12,000 for Legal Services for Domestic Violence Victims.
Mission Outreach, which received $20,430 for their Getting Back to Work Program.
the New Life Empowerment Development Council, which received $10,000 for Computer Literacy for All.
The Children’s Shelter, which received $10,120 for Empowering the Future.
The Learning Center, which received $15,000 for their STAR Program.
the White River Medical Center, which received $5,000.
According to the release, the United Way of Northeast Arkansas serves 8.5 counties with a mission to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities.
The counties they serve include: Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Poinsett, Randolph and Southern Mississippi.
According to their website, United Way of Northeast Arkansas is an organization that is dedicated to helping people, which is accomplished by volunteers and staff who assess community needs, raise funds, allocate resources and encourage collaborative efforts to build a stronger and healthier community.
For more information about the United Way of Northeast Arkansas, visit their website at uwnea.org or call (870) 935-3658.
