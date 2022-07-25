JONESBORO — Several local nonprofits received a boost last week as United Way of Northeast Arkansas announced the recipients of the 2023 grant allocations on Wednesday at the Wildflower Event Venue on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.

According to a press release from the United Way of Northeast Arkansas, the organization gave 18 area nonprofit organizations a total of $300,000 in grants at the funding allocation event. The organizations will use the funds for their various programs, which will help enable them to better serve the community.