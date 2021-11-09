JONESBORO — Local officials are still awaiting details on how the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will affect Northeast Arkansas. The infrastructure bill gained final approval Friday night.
The biggest part of the bill affects transportation, and it will mean a big boost for Arkansas as a whole over the next five years, Dave Parker, spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said Tuesday.
“Arkansas will receive approximately $3.6 billion in Federal-aid highway apportioned programs,” Parker said Tuesday. “We will receive an additional amount of approximately $278 million for bridge replacement, rehabilitation, preservation, protection and construction. In total, we will receive approximately $3.9 billion.”
That’s about $200 million more per year over the funding levels that were provided through the previous highway bill, which expired last month, Parker said, adding that ArDOT officials expect to learn more about how the money will be allocated into the different categories in the coming weeks.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said he would be interested in possible inclusion of more money for county-owned bridges.
The National Association of Counties said the legislation provides increased investments in county owned bridges that are not part of the federal-aid highway system. Counties own and maintain 44 percent of America’s road miles and 38 percent of its bridges, NACO reports.
Day said Craighead County is unique in that it has a robust bridge program, in which county employees build and install precast bridge panels. However, he said there are some older bridges initially constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that could use some work.
“They’re still fully functional, fully rated, but they’re toward the end of their useful life,” Day said. “And I would love to have a program like that where I could get those rebuilt, something that would be more difficult for my guys to do.”
Outside of transportation, the Democratic Party of Arkansas said in a news release the state would receive an additional $100 million for broadband internet; and $528 million for water projects over the next five years.
Day said he’s excited about the potential to further improve internet access to rural sections of the county.
“We would love for every resident in Craighead County to have fiber internet 1 gig speed to every house and farm shop in the county,” Day said. “I’ve signed three different grant applications with three different companies to provide internet service in the rural areas of Craighead County.”
One of them is Empower, a service of Craighead Electric Cooperative, which is allowed to provide internet services to its members. Day said the other two applicants would target areas of the county served by Entergy, which, as a for-profit company, and is not allowed to provide internet service.
Those applications are seeking funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. However, The Associated Press reported that the five-year infrastructure bill also provides $65 billion to improve internet services for rural areas and low-income families. Most of the money would be made available through grants to states.
The governor’s office had not yet responded to a Sun request for additional information Tuesday.
The infrastructure bill cleared the House Friday night on a 228-206 vote, ending weeks of intraparty negotiations in which liberal Democrats insisted the legislation be tied to a larger $1.75 trillion social spending bill – an effort to press more moderate Democrats to support both.
The Senate passed the legislation on a 69-30 vote in August after rare bipartisan negotiations, and the House kept that compromise intact. Thirteen House Republicans voted for the bill, giving Democrats more than enough votes to overcome a handful of defections from progressives.
None of Arkansas’ House or Senate members voted for the measure.
Grant Tennille, chairman of the Democratic Party of Arkansas, said the legislation will provide the state with the largest infrastructure investment in almost a century.
“Arkansas has struggled with critically bad infrastructure for years, thank goodness that Democrats are doing something about it,” Tennille said in a news release Monday. “For whatever reason, our Republican Congressmen voted against funding our state’s needs, but you can bet we’ll see them rushing to take credit at ribbon cuttings for projects they wouldn’t even vote to fund.”
