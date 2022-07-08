Many people visit Jonesboro’s parks every year to hike trails and enjoy playgrounds and recreational spaces, such as Craighead Forest Park or the Forrest L. Woods Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center, but there are many lesser known, yet amazing, parks hidden throughout the city, as well.
According to the City of Jonesboro website, Jonesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department manages 20 parks, which comprise just over 900 acres and are home to dozens of athletic fields, water features, community centers, recreation programs and events.
“You can sign up for volleyball, or rent a pavilion; play basketball at the historic Earl Bell Community Center, or have fun at the Allen Park splashpad,” the website brags. “You won’t ever run out of things to do in Jonesboro.”
Finding some of the lesser known parks might be a little more challenging, but they might also offer a little peace and quiet.
A few of these hidden treasures include Fairview Park, Julian James Memorial Park, L.M. Stotts Park, Midtown Dog Park, Ralph “Pop” Stricklin Park, Reverend Lewellen Park and William Evans Memorial Park.
Fairview Park is uniquely tucked away behind Jonesboro Fire Department No. 3 at 2212 Brazos Street in Jonesboro.
The park features a basketball court, picnic shelters, a concrete tunnel and a playground.
It is also one of the City of Jonesboro Swap Spots.
According to the Jonesboro Swap Spot Facebook page, The Leadership Jonesboro Class of 2016 project, completed in partnership with the City of Jonesboro, the Jonesboro Police Department and the Jonesboro Fire Department, was meant to address safety and awareness concerns regarding internet-based purchases from websites such as Craigslist or Facebook.
Other Swap Spot locations include the Jonesboro Police Headquarters at 1001 South Caraway Road, the Jonesboro Fire Station No. 1 at 3215 East Johnson Avenue, the Jonesboro Fire Station No. 2 at 1413 West Nettleton Avenue and the Justice Complex at 410 West Washington Avenue.
Julian James Memorial Park is a picturesque park which features the Julian James Memorial and is located at 1212 S. Church Street, nestled behind the Earl Bell Community center and across from the Jonesboro Public School’s International Studies Magnet School, in Downtown Jonesboro.
It also features a playground, plus picnic shelters and tables.
According to 1940 census records Julian James was a local logger, who was also the founder of the Salvation Army apple drive according to an old Facebook group chat.
L.M. Stotts Park is a hidden treasure located at 832 E. Hope Avenue in Downtown Jonesboro. The park saw improvements back in 2020 thanks to the city’s Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for projects that benefited low-to-moderate income residents and neighborhoods, according to The Sun archives.
It features a basketball court, picnic shelters and a playground.
Midtown Dog Park, also known as the Earl Bell Dog Park due to its location behind the Earl Bell Community Center, is specially designed for furry friends located at 1110 S Church Street in Downtown Jonesboro.
The park features chairs, a large dog area for dogs over 30 pounds, a small dog area for dogs under 30 pounds, a pavilion, picnic tables and water stations.
It is a perfect place for four-legged companions to roam, both on and off their leashes.
Ralph “Pop” Stricklin Park is a quaint little park nestled off of Harrisburg Road at 1220 Medallion Circle in Jonesboro.
According to The Sun archives, Ralph “Pop” Stricklin died in 2002 and was a longtime member of the Jonesboro City Council. Retired from Grace Electric Co., he served on the board of City Water and Light and was the supervisor of maintenance at the Carl R. Reng Center at Arkansas State University for a number of years. He also was a veteran of World War II.
This park features a playground, a basketball court and picnic tables.
Reverend Lewellen Park sits just off of North Main Street at 102 West Allen Avenue in Jonesboro, which is not far from the historic downtown area.
This park features a playground, a basketball court and picnic shelters.
According to the Sun archives, the park was named after the late Rev. Dr. Herman Lewellen, who died in 2011, and was known as a pastor, friend and champion of equality for all.
Lewellen served as a preacher at First Baptist Church on Kitchen Street, but his ministry reached far beyond those walls as he fought for civil rights and served as a community pastor.
William Evans Memorial Park, which is located at 1005 Logan Avenue in downtown Jonesboro, is a beautiful park with an interesting story.
This park features a playground, a basketball court and picnic tables.
It is situated next to the historic E. Boone Watson Community Center, also known as the Craighead County-Jonesboro African American Cultural Center, which was built to share the spirit and history of Craighead County’s African American community.
According to the website, Edomae Boone Watson (1907-1986) was a civic and education leader in Craighead County, who served in state and national organizations to provide educational opportunities for low-income children.
She has been honored for her outstanding leadership, direction and contribution in the provision of human services.
For more formation about the Jonesboro Swap Spot initiative, contact the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce at 870-932-6691 or the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-933-4600 or visit their websites.
For more formation about the parks, call Jonesboro Parks and Recreation at 870-933-4604 or visit the City of Jonesboro webpage.
