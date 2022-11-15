221115-JS-physician-urges-vaccination-photo-nz

Christine Hartford, M.D., a pediatrician and assistant professor of clinical medicine at New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, checks the heart rate of a patient at the NYITCOM Medical Clinic in Jonesboro. Hartford joins a number of pediatricians across the country who are expressing concern about what they’re seeing early this flu season.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — Dr. Christine Hartford is always a staunch advocate of the influenza vaccine, and from what she’s seen early this flu season, she’s as passionate as ever about encouraging individuals to protect themselves.

Hartford, who is an assistant professor of clinical medicine at New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University and a pediatric hospitalist at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, said in a press release from NYITCOM at A-State that her recent experiences in the hospital and clinic have given her cause for concern.