PARAGOULD — Greene County voters re-elected County Judge Rusty McMillon in Tuesday’s election and Paragould residents voted to implement partisan elections for future municipal races, according to unofficial totals released by the Greene County Clerk’s Office.
McMillon (R), received 8,213 votes to defeat Kim Reeves (I), who received 1,935 votes, and Jerry Shipman (D), who received 1,369 votes, without requiring a runoff.
In Paragould, voters cast ballots an a proposed amendment to the municipal code for the city, to provide for partisan elections at the municipal level.
The measure passed by a vote of 3,781 for and 2,966 against.
Other election results include:
Paragould
City Council Ward 2 Position 2
Alderwoman Jessie Huffine Blevens: 672
City Council Ward 3 Position 2
Alderwoman Lindsey Boggs: 313
Marmaduke
Oak Grove Heights
City Council Ward 2 Position 1
City Council Ward 2 Position 2
City Council Ward 3 Position 2
Greene County
Justice of the Peace District 5
Barry Wayne Wilkins (D): 222
School board
Greene County Tech Zone 3
Stephane Bowlin Davis: 406
