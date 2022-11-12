PARAGOULD — Greene County voters re-elected County Judge Rusty McMillon in Tuesday’s election and Paragould residents voted to implement partisan elections for future municipal races, according to unofficial totals released by the Greene County Clerk’s Office.

McMillon (R), received 8,213 votes to defeat Kim Reeves (I), who received 1,935 votes, and Jerry Shipman (D), who received 1,369 votes, without requiring a runoff.