JONESBORO — Longtime host of KLEK’s “Community Conversations,” Qubilah Jones passed away after her long battle with lymphedema on Dec. 31 at Baptist Hospital in North Little Rock.
Gwen Henderson, one of Jones’s eight siblings, said on Wednesday that although Jones was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Samuel Jones and Quillar Westbrook, and was raised by her uncle and aunt, Rufus and Juanita Reader in Mariana; she considered Jonesboro her home.
“She loved her family and her friends ... and she loved Jonesboro. She lived and breathed Jonesboro,” Henderson stated, noting how much the city and its people meant to Jones.
Jones started college at Arkansas State University in 1995, but after getting pregnant with her son, Quanté Jeffrey, she would have to take a break from college.
In 2005 Jones was married to Dewayne Harden, and in 2009 she found out that she had lymphedema, a disease that causes swelling due to build-up of lymph fluid in the body.
According to the CDC website, there is no cure for lymphedema, but it can be effectively treated.
Henderson said that her sister found new purpose in life with her diagnosis and she went full force.
She said while the effects of the disease gradually took her sister’s mobility, it didn’t stop her from greatness.
“As she declined in mobility, she never declined in spirit,” Henderson said.
She became a nail technician and even went back to college after almost 22 years, while still working as a radio host for KLEK.
Jones (still Jones-Harden at the time) talked about her journey in a 2017 article published by Arkansas State University entitled “Resilient Qubilah Jones-Harden Returns to A-State.” She said that her road to graduation day had been a little bumpy, but after a few restarts (in 1995 and in 2003) she was finally close to completing her bachelor’s degree in sociology.
“Long story short, my husband and I separated, my son [Quanté Jeffrey] graduated from high school, and I decided, ‘It’s time for me to take care of me and do what I need to do to get my life on some kind of track,’” she said in the article. “Starting back to finish my degree was to show that I could complete something in my life, to show my son that his mother is not a quitter and that you can achieve whatever you set your mind to.”
“I dealt with a few things that distracted me from finishing my degree,” Jones-Harden continued. “When I first got accepted in October 2016, my friends and family were super elated because they knew it was something I wanted and needed.”
“It would take hell or high water or a snow storm to keep me away,” she concluded. “I don’t care if I have to have a walker, a wheelchair or a cane – I will be at graduation.”
Jones was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority at A-State and, after graduation, she would go on to get her master’s degree in 2020, Henderson said proudly.
“She enjoyed teaching the children and was extremely creative ... a wiz with digital technology,” Henderson said, calling her sister an amazing “digital creator.”
According to LaGanzie Kale, founder and general manager of KLEK, Jones was a dedicated and passionate community service advocate whose inviting smile and bubbly personality was a positive light to all she encountered.
“She interviewed hundreds of nonprofit leaders, faith-based leaders, government officials and more in the name of spreading awareness to enhance the quality of life for all in Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas,” he said on Tuesday.
In 2017, she earned the “Volunteer of the Year” award for the City of Jonesboro for over 2,000 hours of community service.
“Qubilah was the inspiration and visionary for several KLEK events such as the Juneteenth in Jonesboro celebration, which won the 2022 Betty T. Sloan Promotional Award for an event that promotes Jonesboro in a positive light, and our annual Kwanzaa celebration,” he said.
“Qubilah lived life to the fullest, according to her motto #BeeIntentional, while spreading “Pink Sugar Kisses” to all she loved,” Kale continued.
He said that her life and the countless contributions that she made will be celebrated at her memorial service, which will take place next Saturday, Jan. 14, at noon at Centennial Hall on the campus of Arkansas State University. The service will be officiated by Rev. DeAndre Warren, senior pastor, and Rev. Dr. Ray Scales, senior pastor emeritus of New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Scales, who was Jones’s pastor, said on Wednesday that she had done great work for her community and her church, including the production of the church paper.
“She loved the word of God and she knew the word of God,” Scales said. “We loved her.”
According to a KLEK press release, Mayor Harold Copenhaver will also be in attendance and will be issuing a special proclamation declaring “Qubilah Jones Day.”
The service will also be broadcast live on 102.5 F.M. in Jonesboro and streamed live on the KLEK Facebook page.
A repast will follow the service at New Mt. Zion, located at 403 West Allen Street in Jonesboro.
Before the memorial service, members of the Jonesboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., will host an Omega Omega service to honor her memory and contributions to the sorority at 10 a.m.
In addition, KLEK honored her memory Friday with a special edition of “Community Conversations.”
During the show, those who wished to share their memories of Qubilah were able to join in via zoom.
As Qubilah loved poetry and would often host poetry slam sessions on the radio, those wishing to perform were especially encouraged to participate.
The show was streamed live on the KLEK Facebook page.
DJ King Vick hosted a special edition of the “Drive Time Mix,” featuring some of Qubilah’s favorite songs.
“Qubilah’s family and all of us at KLEK 102.5 F.M. are so grateful for the overwhelming display of love and support during this time,” Kale said.
Kale went on to talk about Jones’s work on the Lymphedema Treatment Act (LTA).
The LTA was created to provide coverage for compression items used in the treatment of lymphedema.
“Jones was a huge advocate for the Lymphedema Treatment Act,” he said. “She was part of the group that helped to spearhead the act.”
Kale said that the LTA was signed by U.S. President Joe Biden on Dec. 23, only a week before her death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.