JONESBORO — Longtime host of KLEK’s “Community Conversations,” Qubilah Jones passed away after her long battle with lymphedema on Dec. 31 at Baptist Hospital in North Little Rock.

Gwen Henderson, one of Jones’s eight siblings, said on Wednesday that although Jones was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Samuel Jones and Quillar Westbrook, and was raised by her uncle and aunt, Rufus and Juanita Reader in Mariana; she considered Jonesboro her home.