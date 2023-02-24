JONESBORO — Commercial activity in Craighead County appears to have exceeded both the state and national trend in December.
JONESBORO — Commercial activity in Craighead County appears to have exceeded both the state and national trend in December.
Local sales tax revenue rose by about 6 percent this month, compared to the same month a year ago.
That revenue is generally based on taxes collected by stores and other businesses during December, the height of the Christmas shopping season.
According to data from Craighead County Treasurer Terry McNatt, the countywide 1 percent sales and use tax produced $2,947,566, which is distributed among the county government and 10 municipalities, based on their respective populations. That’s an increase of 5.9 percent compared to the same month a year ago.
Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent tax brought in $2,634,794, according to the city’s finance office, representing a 6.8 percent rise from last year.
The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration reported that sales tax collections in December statewide were up by 5.4 percent. Most major reporting sectors of sales tax displayed high growth over the prior year, DFA said. It said motor vehicle sales tax collections were up by 7.9 percent.
However, nationally, retail sales fell by 1.1 percent, the Commerce Department reported, citing inflation as a major reason consumers withheld spending. The government said the inflation rate in December was 6.5 percent.
February distribution of the Craighead County sales tax, with each entity’s percentage share of the money in parentheses and year-to-date totals:
Jonesboro – (70.6), $2,082,225; $3,805,011.
Craighead County – (16.8), $495,938; $906,266.
Bay – (1.69), $49,713; $90,845.
Black Oak – (0.21), $6,174; $11,283.
Bono – (2.17), $563,837; $116,655.
Brookland – (3.65), $107,694; $196,798.
Caraway – (1.02), $30,024; $54,865.
Cash – (0.25), $7,420; $13,559
Egypt – (0.1), $2,994; $5,472.
Lake City – (2.09), $61,638; $112,636.
Monette – (1.35), $39,938; $72,927.
