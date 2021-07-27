JONESBORO — Nationally, retail sales were down in May, according to the Commerce Department. But locally, sales tax collections were up 16.15 percent, according to information released Monday by Craighead County Treasurer Terry McNatt.
Local sales tax collections in July reflect taxes collected by merchants in May and remitted to the state.
While that’s a big increase, local sales tax collections received by the county in the previous two months were more than 30 percent ahead of collections in the same months in 2020.
Craighead County’s 1 percent sales and use tax produced $2,218,413, to be divided among county government and 10 municipalities. That’s about $309,000 more than the same tax produced a year ago.
Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent sales tax produced $1,963,839, up 13.4 percent from the same time last year, said Andrew Guiltner, the city’s accountant.
For the year, total sales tax collections for Jonesboro is up $2,837,574 or 13.9 percent over the first seven months of last year and $2,491,136 or 12 percent over budget, Guiltner said.
On the national level, the Commerce Department reported a drop in new auto sales because of supply shortages. Sales dropped at furniture, electronics and home building stores, nationally, The Associated Press reported.
July distribution of the Craighead County sales tax, with each entity’s percentage share of the money in parentheses and totals for the year:
Jonesboro (69.74), $1,547,205, $10,301,893.
Craighead County (18.35), $307,164,381. $2,711,057.
Bay (1.87), $41,427, $275,838.
Black Oak (0.27), $6,027, $40,128.
Bono (2.21), $9,017, $2326,381.
Brookland (2.04), $45,291, $301,569.
Caraway (1.33), $29,420, $1995,890.
Cash (0.35), $7,867, $52,380.
Egypt (0.12), $2,576, $17,154.
Lake City (2.16), $47,891, $328,876.
Monette (1.56), $34,526, $229,891.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.