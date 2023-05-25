JONESBORO — Craighead County consumers apparently followed the national trend in March.
The Associated Press reported that Americans cut their spending at retail stores and restaurants in March for the second straight month, a sign consumers are becoming more cautious after a burst of spending in January. Nonfood sales were down 1 percent that month. Consumers also spent less on gasoline, due to falling prices compared to a year ago.
Economists say retail sales account for 70 percent of the U.S. economy, and local sales tax collections can be a good measure of the local economy.
Revenue from Craighead County’s 1 percent sales tax dropped by 1.3 percent compared to the same time in 2022, County Treasurer Terry McNatt’s office reported Wednesday. May revenue generally reflects economic activity during March. The county and 10 municipalities will share $2,482,370.
Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent sales tax revenue dropped by 1.4 percent, according to the city’s finance office. The combination of the $2,170,093 city tax and the city’s share of the county tax has provided Jonesboro with $19,890,226 to date. Despite the small dip this month, the city’s sales tax revenue remains 7.3 percent, or $1,360,501, above collections from the first five months of 2022.
May distribution of the Craighead County sales tax, with each entity’s percentage share of the money in parentheses and year-to-date totals:
Jonesboro – (70.6), $1,753,599; $8,848,142.
Craighead County – (16.8), $417,687; $2,107,424.
Bay – (1.69), $41,867; $211,249.
Black Oak – (0.21), $5,200; $26,237.
Bono – (2.17), $53,762; $271,268.
Brookland – (3.65), $90,697; $457,631.
Caraway – (1.02), $25,285; $127,583.
Cash – (0.25), $6,249; $31,530.
Egypt – (0.1), $2,522; $12,725.
Lake City – (2.09), $51,910; $261,922.
Monette – (1.35), $33,610; $169,585.
