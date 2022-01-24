JONESBORO — After double-digit percentage growth in local sales tax collections in 2021, the first receipts for 2022 were even higher, according to information provided Monday by Craighead County Treasurer Terry McNatt and the City of Jonesboro finance department.
The countywide 1 percent sales tax produced $2,344,585 for county government and 10 municipalities, an increase of 20.2 percent from the same month a year ago.
Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent sales tax brought in $2,040,929, up by 19 percent a year ago.
January collections generally reflect sales in stores during November.
The combination of the two sales taxes produced a total of $3,697,195. That’s $621,409 more than in January 2021.
For Brookland, its share of the countywide sales tax jumped by 115 percent from the same time a year ago because of population growth. Following the 2020 census, the state Department of Finance and Administration increased Brookland’s share of the take from 2.04 percent to 3.65 percent. Brookland received $39,819 a year ago. This month, that city received $85,663.
January distribution of the Craighead County sales tax, with each entity’s percentage share of the money in parentheses:
Jonesboro – (70.6), $1,656,266.
Craighead County – (16.8), $394,485.
Bay – (1.69), $39,543.
Black Oak – (0.21), $4,911.
Bono – (2.17), $50,778.
Brookland – (3.65), $85,663.
Caraway – (1.02), $23,882.
Cash – (0.25), $5,902.
Egypt – (0.1), $2,382.
Lake City – (2.09), $49,029.
Monette – (1.35), $31,744.2
