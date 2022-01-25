Effort is part of the Kindness Challenge
BROOKLAND — A local school is participating in a service project to raise money to fulfill wishes for two of their own students with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation during its Kindness Challenge.
The Brookland Elementary and Preschool has set a goal to raise $10,000 for the two young students, who are both suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukemia cancer.
One girl is in preschool and the other one is in kindergarten, but that is all the school is allowed to say at this time due to parental concerns and the sensitive nature of the subject.
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia, also known as acute lymphocytic leukemia, is the most common type of cancer in children, and treatments result in a good chance for a cure, according to the Mayo Clinic website. It is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow that progresses rapidly and creates immature blood cells.
It occurs when a bone marrow cell develops changes or mutations in its genetic material or DNA and blood cell production becomes out of control. The bone marrow then produces immature cells that develop into leukemic white blood cells called lymphoblasts.
It’s not clear what causes the DNA mutations that can lead to acute lymphocytic leukemia.
Teressa Davis, Brookland Elementary School counselor, said, “We are excited to be working with such a great organization and to have the chance to help grant wishes while Brookland Elementary and Preschool fundraising gets to bring a little more kindness and joy into the world.”
“It’s amazing what a wish come true can do for a kid,” Davis said, noting that a wish can help kids fight harder against their illnesses.
The schools will be collecting the money during their Great Kindness Challenge Week, which it will be participating in again next week.
“Our school goal is $10,000,” Davis said “and if Brookland reaches that goal then every class will receive a snack and movie party.”
“The top 10 fundraisers in preschool through second grade will be invited to join me at the Embassy Suites on Feb. 18 to speak on the radio about our donation from Brookland,” she added, noting that the top two fundraisers will win a bicycle from Robert Byrd at Farmers Insurance in Brookland.
Davis said that the school wanted to create a culture of kindness on campus by joining with hundreds of schools nationwide for the challenge.
Activities for the Great Kindness Challenge will be:
HERO – Help, Encourage, and Respect Others – A daily video speaker to talk to the students about kindness.
January 31 – Health Care Workers Day – Activities will include a kindness tunnel for the students, and kindness jars will be decorated and filled. Plus, the Parent Teacher Organization and/or the Girl Scouts will decorate the school.
February 1 – Educators and Community Service Project Day – The students will make Valentine’s Day cards for a local nursing home, and parents can decorate their car for the carline for Cruising for Kindness. The school’s fence will also be decorated by PTO.
February 2 – First Responders Day – Activities will include a kindness cart and I in Kind where students can have their picture as the “I” in kind.
February 3 – Officers Day – Students will participate in a writing contest about how they filled the kindness jars.
February 4 – Dress up Day – Students will dress up as what they as what they want to be when they grow up.
For more information on making a donation or about their Great Kindness Challenge Week, contact Davis or Dana Ford, Brookland Elementary School counselors, at the school or for more information about the Great Kindness Challenge, visit: www.greatkindnesschallenge.org.
