JONESBORO — Local students are learning about litter and the importance of protecting the environment as both Nettleton and Jonesboro School Districts have begun utilizing Keep Arkansas Beautiful’s first-ever children’s book, “Otto the Otter and the Great Arkansas Mystery.”
Kelli Cochran, instructional facilitator at the Nettleton STEAM School, said on Tuesday that they received the book in November through a partnership with Keep Jonesboro Beautiful (KJB).
“We decided to go green at the beginning of the year,” Cochran said, noting that each grade had chosen a green subject for study with green projects this year. Among them: third-graders are studying trees and worked on a project to plant shade trees on the playground; fourth-graders are studying bees and pollinators and working on a litter prevention project; fifth-graders are studying gardens and working on a project to send earthworms into space with help from NASA; and sixth-graders are studying solar power and working on a project to get solar panels for the school.
She said that the book goes perfectly with the third-grade theme.
Fourth-grade STEAMer Whitley Floyd said on Tuesday that she has really enjoyed reading the book with her teacher and noted how much fun the activity book has been.
“Otto the Otter tries to save the world from the trash monster who is trying to litter all over the world,” she laughed.
Cochran said that Keep Jonesboro Beautiful (KJB) had helped them to get the hardback copies for all the teachers, which they read to the students and the activity books for all the third-grade students.
“We appreciate our partnerships with Keep Jonesboro Beautiful, Beverly Parker and others who have made this happen for our students,” Cochran said, noting that these partnerships add enrichment to the projects they do at STEAM.
“We appreciate our committee leaders because through these partnerships, our students have seen real life connections between their projects and what what they learn and how they can impact the world,” she said.
Beverly Parker, Keep Jonesboro Beautiful committee chair, said on Wednesday that the Otto the Otter project was all done through KJB’s partnership with Keep Arkansas Beautiful (KAB).
“It is Arkansas specific and so it is being used in both the Nettleton STEAM and the Jonesboro Magnet Schools, through the help of the school’s facilitators. The facilitators have been crucial in this project,” Parker said noting that they have given out almost a thousand books in Jonesboro and that the Jonesboro Magnet School is using it with all of the STEM students.
According to the Keep Arkansas Beautiful website, “Otto the Otter” is KAB’s first-ever educational animal mascot.
Otto the Otter has been making a huge splash in Arkansas ever since he was born (created) in June of 2017, according to the website, which states that “He is here to remind Arkansans, and everyone visiting The Natural State, that: ‘YOU OTTO NOT LITTER’!”
Otto is a North American River Otter who travels across the state helping educate about the importance of environmental conservation, anti-littering, recycling and beautification.
“Otto the Otter and the Great Arkansas Mystery” children’s book can be enjoyed for free online at the Keep Arkansas Beautiful website at https://keeparkansasbeautiful.com/otto-1/.
