JONESBORO — Local students will enjoy getting their hands dirty as five local schools in Northeast Arkansas have received grants to fund their gardens.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture announced in a press release last Thursday that a total of 88 grants have been approved for a total of $37,500 through the Arkansas School Garden Grant Program and the Arkansas Taste Test Grant Program.
Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward said in the press release that school gardens and taste tests have proven to be valuable tools in teaching children about agriculture, nutrition and a variety of skills. He said that the lessons learned through these programs can have a lasting impact on children, their families, and entire communities.
The Arkansas School Garden Grant Program was established to help schools start or expand gardens on school grounds and the department awarded $500 grants to the schools to purchase soil, specialty crop seeds and plants and gardening equipment.
The ADA recognized the following five local schools for the grant program:
Health Wellness and Environmental Studies Magnet Elementary School and Nettleton Junior High School in Jonesboro, Armorel High School in Armorel, Hoxie School District in Hoxie and Manila Elementary School in Manila.
Melinda Smith, counselor at the Health Wellness and Environmental Studies Magnet Elementary School, said the school was very excited to receive the grant, noting they would be using it largely on soil and pots.
“We have an indoor courtyard garden and we can’t just have a truckload delivered so we have to use bags of soil,” Smith said. “This grant will really help purchase the soil we need.”
Two of these schools also received $250 grants as part of the Arkansas Taste Test Grant Program. This program was established to help schools lead cafeteria taste tests of locally grown, specialty crops, as defined by the USDA, which are fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops.
The department awarded the grants to Armorel High School and Manila Elementary School to purchase kitchen equipment and utensils, serving materials and specialty crop seeds and plants.
“The grant programs were developed using funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program to increase production and consumption of specialty crops in schools,” according to the release.
