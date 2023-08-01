JONESBORO — In response to the 2023 ACT Aspire results, local school administrators told The Sun they are working to help their students get back on track as they cope with the aftermath left by the pandemic.
The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) released it’s statewide preliminary ACT Aspire results for Grades 3-10 last Thursday, which showed little to no rebound in 2023 from pre-pandemic student performance in 2019.
The Spring 2023 ACT Aspire assessment was the final administration of the test as the ADE is developing an Arkansas-specific test called the Arkansas Teaching and Learning Assessment System (ATLAS), which will be administered in the spring of 2024 and will align with Arkansas’ newly-adopted academic standards for math and English Language Arts.
Jonesboro Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Misty Doyle said in an email last Tuesday, that they are excited about the change.
“Our state is moving away from ACT Aspire to a new assessment that is based on Arkansas standards,” she said. “We are excited about this change because the assessment will be aligned with Arkansas standards, created by Arkansas educators.”
“As always, we look at the curriculum we offer and make changes as necessary to ensure we are addressing our standards,” she continued. “Our district has adopted high quality instructional materials over the past few years. While we make adjustments as needed with our curriculum, we are confident in the materials we have vetted and selected.”
Doyle said the district is continuing to address the learning gaps left by the pandemic.
“We can’t deny the impact that the pandemic is continuing to have on our students,” Doyle said. “Our district is continuing to address learning gaps from the pandemic through interventions and accelerated learning.”
Doyle said they are analyzing scores by student, grade level, cohort, and teacher.
“When disaggregating our data, we look at strengths, areas of growth, and create plans for our next steps,” she said. “While we have seen some areas drop, we also have some content areas in specific grade levels that showed growth.”
Doyle said that the district is continuing to focus on strengthening core instruction in order to help prepare students for assessments and raise scores in the future.
“We are ensuring that we are maximizing instructional time offering rigorous, robust grade level instruction,” she stated. “We are focusing on classrooms being highly engaging, while providing real world relevance. We have also developed intervention systems of support for students with gaps.”
Nettleton School District Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Assessment Lacy Baker said Friday morning that she believes the results are an accurate assessment of student performance as the students have been through a lot due to the pandemic.
“It will take a lot of work to get through the aftermath of the pandemic,” Baker said. “We’re seeing it, we are feeling it, all the schools are feeling it. But we are still working to address our students’ needs and working to overcome all that they have lost.
One change she said Nettleton has made to help battle the learning gap was to add a new position to their staff.
“We have put in place a school advancement specialist to help us to best understand all the data and coordinate our efforts in order to help our students with their academic and emotional needs,” Baker said, noting that they have chosen LaToshia Woods, who is the current Fox Meadow Elementary School principal, to fill the position.
Valley View Public School Superintendent Roland Popejoy said in an email on Friday it takes each teacher, at every grade level, working together to see what students are missing and help to provide interventions to address those deficits.
“District staff have worked collaboratively in vertical and horizontal curriculum alignment meetings to identify and develop plans to address the learning gaps we see in our students,” he continued. “As a district, we expect test scores and student performance to rebound, but it is going to take time and targeted interventions to speed the recovery from learning loss experienced in the pandemic, especially students affected during their early elementary years.”
He said the district will continue to provide teachers with progress monitoring tools.
“Our district will also utilize the interim assessments provided by the new assessment for science at grades 3-10 this year and the math and ELA interim ATLAS assessments when they become available,” Popejoy said. “This combined progress monitoring data along with daily classroom performance analysis serves to inform instruction to best equip students for success.”
“Our district is continually evaluating our existing curriculum and assessing the needs of our students to determine what changes or supplemental components, if any, are needed to ensure mastery of Arkansas standards in all grade levels and content areas,” he added.
Parent involvement is crucial
The administrators also noted some ways that parents could help.
“There are several things parents can do to help their children succeed,” Doyle stated, noting the importance of making sure children are at school every day, well rested, and on time.
“We are still addressing attendance concerns,” she continued. “We are making phone calls, conducting home visits, and implementing initiatives to educate parents and students on the importance of attending school each day.”
She also said parents need to have conversations with their children about school, reach out to teachers with questions and engage in events at the school.
“It is also important for parents to check their child’s Google Classroom often and check grades in the Home Access Center,” Doyle said.
Baker also noted the importance of parental involvement and student attendance.
“We all believe that the very best thing a parent can do is to make sure their student is in school for onsite learning, so we can help them get back to where they were before the pandemic,” Baker said.
Popejoy said that during and after the pandemic, the school learned how crucial attending school to receive coherent and cohesive instruction, provided by certified teachers, is for students’ academic, emotional and social well-being.
“Developing a partnership between the school and families is vital to student success,” Poejoy added. “Valley View is fortunate to have strong parental support and involvement. We encourage parents to be engaged, and we use several platforms to communicate with families about school events.”
“Several ways parents can help support their children is to ensure that they arrive to school on time, have good attendance throughout the year, help their children study and prepare for exams, ensure their children are completing assignments on time, check student progress using Home Access Center, attend parent-teacher conferences and open house meetings, and communicate with the teachers when concerns arise,” he added. “As districts, we must continue to partner with parents to instill the importance and benefits of education to students to help them succeed in their future endeavors.”
