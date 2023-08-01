JONESBORO — In response to the 2023 ACT Aspire results, local school administrators told The Sun they are working to help their students get back on track as they cope with the aftermath left by the pandemic.

The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) released it’s statewide preliminary ACT Aspire results for Grades 3-10 last Thursday, which showed little to no rebound in 2023 from pre-pandemic student performance in 2019.