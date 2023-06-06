CONWAY — A number of local students were elected by their peers to offices during the 82nd annual session of Arkansas Boys State.
There the students built a mock government structure, including 16 different mock cities each with their own city council, vice mayor and mayor; eight different mock counties each with their own county judge, vice county judge, county sheriff, and justices of the peace; eight different congressional districts each with four senators and 12 representatives; and state constitutional offices: governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, auditor, land commissioner, treasurer, and chief justice and associate justices of the Arkansas Supreme Court.
Area students elected by their peers to city office included Drew Henderson of Rector from Rector High School as mayor for Fisher City; Ben Jackson of Jonesboro from Brookland High School as mayor for Diamond City; Danny Rogers of Blytheville from Blytheville High School was elected to city council for Gordon City; Jordan Foster of Marion from Marion High School, to city council for Murphy City; Bryce Snider of Hoxie from Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts, to city council for Fisher City; Gavin Kimble of Harrisburg from Harrisburg High School, to city council for Kelley City; Landyn Turner of Jonesboro from The Academies at Jonesboro High School, to city council for Kelley City; Adam Rachall of Jonesboro from Westside High School, to city council for Kerr City; Matt Murray of Manila from Manila High School, to city council for Swain City; Dakota Roshto of Bono from Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts, to city council for Diamond City; Jaron Hawkins of Caraway from Manila High School, to city council for Cabot City.
Those elected to county offices included Kole Carter of Bono from Westside High School as justice of the peace for Carvell County; Corbin Bailey of Paragould from Paragould High School as justice of the peace for Carvell County; Ian Landrum of Jonesboro from Nettleton High School as justice of the peace for Qualls County; Aaron Ray of Trumann from Trumann High School as justice of the peace for Rooks County; Jude Qualls of Jonesboro from The Academies at Jonesboro High School as justice of the peace for Sanders County; Stanford Johnson of Jonesboro from The Academies at Jonesboro High School as justice of the peace for Womack County; Cobey Riddle of Trumann from Trumann High School as county sheriff for Sheets County.
Those elected as state representatives included Jaxson Gates of Tuckerman from Tuckerman High School; Dakota Roshto of Bono from Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts; Jordan Foster of Marion from Marion High School; and Drew Henderson of Rector from Rector High School.
Those elected as senators included Aaron Ray of Trumann from Trumann High School; and Ben Jackson of Jonesboro from Brookland High School.
Kole Carter of Bono from Westside High School and Jude Qualls of Jonesboro from The Academies at Jonesboro High School were elected as associate justices on the Arkansas Supreme Court.
Kadan Newson of Osceola from Osceola High School was elected as lieutenant governor.
