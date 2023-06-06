CONWAY — A number of local students were elected by their peers to offices during the 82nd annual session of Arkansas Boys State.

There the students built a mock government structure, including 16 different mock cities each with their own city council, vice mayor and mayor; eight different mock counties each with their own county judge, vice county judge, county sheriff, and justices of the peace; eight different congressional districts each with four senators and 12 representatives; and state constitutional offices: governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, auditor, land commissioner, treasurer, and chief justice and associate justices of the Arkansas Supreme Court.