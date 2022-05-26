JONESBORO — Two local high school students were announced as first-time recipients of the Arkansas Seal of Biliteracy for their respective schools this year.
According to a press release from the Arkansas Seal of Biliteracy Committee, Valley View High School twelfth grader Marc Foster and Brookland Junior High School ninth-grader Ahtziry Zuñiga, won this language award for their districts by speaking both English and Spanish fluently.
Eighteen-year-old Foster graduated earlier this month from Valley View High School.
Although Foster was a Spanish IV student, he said on Monday that not only was this his first time to apply for the Seal of Biliteracy, but he also is the first recipient of the seal for his school.
“The exam took about four hours to complete,” Foster said. “I had to study hard at both school and at home for about two weeks prior to the exam in order to prepare myself at listening, reading and writing proficiency.”
“The reading skills were my highest,” he said, noting that he received a composition score of 6.5 but only needed a five to pass.
Barbara Tarbutton, the Valley View High School Spanish II, III and IV teacher, said on Monday that she has been Foster’s teacher for the past three years and noted the importance of bilingualism and the benefit of speaking Spanish in today’s society.
“He had to make a high score on a proficiency test of listening, speaking, reading and writing of Spanish, while scoring at least a 19 on the ACT subgroup of English. Students have to demonstrate fluency in two languages in order to qualify,” Tarbutton said, also noting that Foster had recently earned his seal by scoring advanced on a proficiency test of Spanish.
“What makes Marc stand out is that he is neither a heritage speaker nor a native speaker of Spanish. He does not have extensive travel experience to a Spanish-speaking country,” she said.
“In addition, he was a virtual student last year due to the pandemic. This is an example of a student who has overcome the challenges that learning during a pandemic entails.”
“He has acquired the language through sheer dedication and love of the language by time spent reading and watching TV in Spanish, well beyond what was required in his Spanish 3 and 4 classes,” she said. “He is an example of what students can achieve if they have the desire and commitment.”
After noting his numerous scholarship offers and multiple college acceptances, Foster said that he has big plans for the future including pursuing a major in biology / pre-med with a minor in Spanish from Xavier University of Louisiana and taking international studies courses in another country, Spain being one of his top choices at the moment.
Although not quite ready for college yet, Brookland freshman Zuñiga also has a bright future ahead of her according to Eden Chen, Brookland Junior and Senior High Spanish teacher.
“The process was a lengthy one, but in my opinion was worth every second,” Zuñiga said proudly on Friday, noting that this was her first time to apply.
Fifteen-year-old Mexican-American Zuñiga said that although Spanish was actually her first language, she still had to demonstrate her skills in speaking, reading, writing and listening for both Spanish and English during the extensive online exam.
Chen also said that Zuñiga was the first recipient of the seal for the Brookland School District, noting that Zuñiga scored in the top five percent.
Even though Zuñiga was the only ninth-grader who wanted to apply this year, Chen said they do have other junior high students who are interested in applying, but are not yet in the ninth grade, which is the minimum grade level for application.
“Ahtziry is a hardworking and passionate student,” Chen said. “I have had the pleasure of teaching her for the past two years and have seen her growth inside the classroom. She is easy to work with. She is respectful and encouraging to everyone. Any time her hard work and dedication is paid off with an award or an achievement, she always accepts it with gratitude and humility.”
“When I asked her about being interested in testing for biliteracy she said of course! Since it was the first time to apply for biliteracy, she was patient with me and the entire process,” Chen said. “She was not afraid to ask questions to know what would be expected next.”
“Ahtziry plans on being a lawyer in the future,” Chen said. “I know that this AR Seal of Biliteracy certification will open the doors for multiple opportunities to her bright future and I cannot wait to see her continue to rise.”
Not only are Foster and Zuñiga, two out of the 780 students from across the state who have earned the Arkansas Seal of Biliteracy for demonstrating proficiency in English and one or more other languages before the time of their high school graduation, but they are also two of the only 17 Arkansas students who are first-time recipients for their high schools during this cycle.
Bentonville West High School and Southside High School have the most diverse representation of languages with seals for six languages other than English this season, while Springdale Public Schools has the most certified students to date with a total of 1,070.
The Seal of Biliteracy first adopted by California in 2011, is now recognized in 48 states and Washington, D.C.
According to the official website, “The Seal of Biliteracy encourages students to pursue biliteracy, honors the skills our students attain, and can be evidence of skills that are attractive to future employers and college admissions offices.”
Arkansas first adopted the Seal of Biliteracy in 2017 and to-date a total of 3,309 Arkansas students from 80 high schools around the state have attained this certification across 19 languages other than English including Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, Filipino, French, German, Gujarati, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Marshallese, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Tamil, Urdu and Vietnamese.
The Arkansas Department of Education officially endorsed the Seal in June of 2018 and it is awarded each spring and fall to students in grades 9 through 12 and is sponsored by the Arkansas Foreign Language Teachers Association (AFLTA) and the Arkansas Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages (ARKTESOL).
For more information about the Arkansas Seal of Biliteracy, contact the Arkansas Seal of Biliteracy Committee at AR biliteracy@gmail.com or visit their website at www.ARbiliteracy.org.
