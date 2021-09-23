JONESBORO — Local sales tax collections have continued their record-setting ways.
Reports from Craighead County Treasurer Terry McNatt and Jonesboro city accountant Andrew Guiltner show revenue for this month was up by 13 percent from a year ago.
Craighead County’s 1 percent sales tax produced $2,275,739 for county government and 10 municipalities. For historical perspective, that’s 62 percent more than the $1,404,483 the countywide tax produced for September 2012, and 35.7 percent more than the $1,689,736 in 2016.
Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent sales tax brought $1,962,162 in to the city’s bank accounts. The combination of the two taxes has produced $30,460,476 through the first nine months of 2021, a 13.8 percent jump from 2020. The city’s combined sales tax collections are up by $3,696,707 compared to 2020 at this point.
The September revenue generally reflects consumer spending in July. Nationally, the U.S. Commerce Department reported retail sales declined by a seasonally-adjusted 1.1 percent in July, as Americans cut back on their spending when a surge in COVID-19 cases kept people away from stores.
Sales tax collections make up only a small fraction of Craighead County’s overall budget. However, for Jonesboro, with no property tax dedicated to municipal operations, sales tax collections provide the bulk of general revenue.
September distribution of the Craighead County sales tax, with each entity’s percentage share of the money in parentheses and totals for the year:
Jonesboro (69.74), $1,587,186 $13,487,948.
Craighead County (18.35), $417,686, $3,549,502.
Bay (1.87), $42,498, $361,146.
Black Oak (0.27), $6,182, $52,538.
Bono (2.21), $50,285, $427,320.
Brookland (2.04), $46,462, $394,835.
Caraway (1.33), $30,180, $256,472.
Cash (0.35), $8,070, $68,580.
Egypt (0.12), $2,643 $22,459.
Lake City (2.16), $49,128, $417,494.
Monette (1.56), $35,419, $300,989.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.