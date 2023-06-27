JONESBORO — Local sales tax collections rebounded this month, after a small decline in May, according to information provided by Craighead County Treasurer Terry McNatt and the Jonesboro finance office.
The countywide tax produced $2,531,509 for county government and 10 municipalities, an increase of 11.1 percent from the same month a year ago.
Revenue from Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent sales tax was up by 5.8 percent, at $2,254,615. The combination of the city and county taxes has produced $23,933,154 for Jonesboro in the first half of the year, up by $1,662,272 from the first six months of 2022.
Revenue from the city and county taxes were down slightly more than 1 percent in May compared to last year.
June sales tax distribution generally reflects retail sales in April.
June distribution of the Craighead County sales tax, with each entity’s percentage share of the money in parentheses and year-to-date totals:
Jonesboro – (70.6), $1,788,313; $10,636,455.
Craighead County – (16.8), $425,935; $2.533,360.
Bay – (1.69), $42,695; $253,945.
Black Oak – (0.21), $5,302; $31,540.
Bono – (2.17), $54,826; $326,095.
Brookland – (3.65), $92,493; $550,124.
Caraway – (1.02), $25,786; $153,369.
Cash – (0.25), $6,373; $37,902.
Egypt – (0.1), $2,572; $15,296.
Lake City – (2.09), $52,937; $314,859.
Monette – (1.35), $34,275; $203,860.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.