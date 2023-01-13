JONESBORO — A Douglas MacArthur Junior High School seventh-grade English teacher, Hannah Simino thought she was being pranked when she received an email from the International Literacy Association announcing her as a 2023 30 Under 30 honoree.
Simino said she thought the email was spam at first until she received a couple more emails. She said something about it to others in the school office, only to find out that she had actually been nominated by Douglas MacArthur Junior High School Instructional Facilitator Adriane Duke and Jonesboro Public Schools District Literacy Specialist (for 7-12 grades) Amy Grubb.
“I had no idea that I had been nominated,” Simino smiled. “I was and still am shocked and honored.”
As the title implies, she was chosen as one of only 30 honorees from around the world.
Colleen Clark, managing editor of the International Literacy Association, said in an email that the honorees are chosen as emerging literacy leaders who are working to create positive change in the global literacy landscape.
“Hannah joins a global list featuring educators, researchers, nonprofit leaders, authors, volunteers and social entrepreneurs,” Clark said. “Though their roles may differ, they all belong to a growing cohort of young innovators, disrupters and visionaries in the field.”
Simino, 25, has been married to Camfil Engineer Adam Simino for three-years, which is also how long she has only been a licensed educator.
However, Simino said that she has always wanted to be a teacher.
Simino graduated from Conway High School in 2016, where she said her teachers played an important part in her young life.
“I always knew I wanted to be a teacher because I loved English and I loved school,” she said. “I was lucky enough to have some phenomenal teachers.”
During the 2019-20 school year, Simino worked as an intern at Annie Camp Junior High School with another influential teacher, Lauren Hendrix, who is now an eighth-grade English teacher at Brookland Junior High.
She said Hendrix used a whole-brain teaching approach, which is a high-energy, hyper-focused method that utilizes game-like challenges, key words, and motivational methods to elicit continuous spoken responses from their students in order to keep them fully engaged.
Simino never taught pre-pandemic and her first year was filled challenges as she graduated from Arkansas State University with her bachelor’s degree in 2020.
So, when she got to the classroom, she wanted to capture the students hearts and remind them that they were not alone. By 2022, she would be named Douglas MacArthur Junior High School’s Teacher of the Year.
“High school is hard. I remember what it was like and how hard I was on myself,” she said. “Then, with the masks and social distancing, it was so important to let them know that they were not alone.”
One of ways that she promotes kindness and builds self-esteem in her classes is through positive affirmations.
“I wanted to do affirmations to help them say nice things about themselves,” Simino said. “Because we don’t say nice things about ourselves as much as we should and, during Covid, kids needed the extra ‘everything is going to be okay’.”
Simino said that she begins each class period with positive affirmations, during which students express positive sentiments in sign language about themselves and others, such as “I am loved.”
Simino said that the incorporation of the movements helps in storing the content into their long-term memory.
“Their brains work different because they are still developing,” Simino said. “So, I try to see my seventh-grade-self, instead of my 25-year-old-self when I am speaking with my students.”
“They need to know that there is an adult that ‘gets it’,” she said.
After school, Simino also leads The Kindness Club, where students look for ways to give back to their school and their community, for example, they placed notes of encouragement inside the school’s library books as a surprise for their fellow readers and some entered the Arkansas Peace Week essay contest.
