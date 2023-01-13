230113-JS-30under30-photo-nz

Douglas MacArthur Junior High School seventh-grade English teacher Hannah Simino poses for a photo on Wednesday afternoon in her classroom. Simino was chosen as one of the International Literacy Association’s 2023 30 Under 30 honorees.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — A Douglas MacArthur Junior High School seventh-grade English teacher, Hannah Simino thought she was being pranked when she received an email from the International Literacy Association announcing her as a 2023 30 Under 30 honoree.

Simino said she thought the email was spam at first until she received a couple more emails. She said something about it to others in the school office, only to find out that she had actually been nominated by Douglas MacArthur Junior High School Instructional Facilitator Adriane Duke and Jonesboro Public Schools District Literacy Specialist (for 7-12 grades) Amy Grubb.