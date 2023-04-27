JONESBORO — Teen pilot Lily Gaines of Jonesboro will join the United States Air Force Academy’s Class of 2027 this summer, after years of hard work and preparation.
During an interview on Wednesday at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport, she said joining the academy has been a dream of hers.
“It has been my #1 choice ever since I found out about the academy when I was 13,” Gaines said, noting that was when she had gotten her first chance to visit the academy.
Since then, she has worked hard to get back there.
Her mother, Jamee Gaines, said her family was thrilled for her journey as it was a huge accomplishment with only 10 percent of applicants receiving an appointment.
Gaines agreed, noting what all she had to complete through the years before she could even apply, including staying in the top 10 percent of her high school class, playing a sport, completing AP classes, completing several hours of volunteer work in her community and completing a fitness test (twice).
Plus, she had to have evaluations from her teachers and letters of recommendation, as well as receive congressional nominations, which was a process in itself from writing the representatives to the interviews with each of them in Little Rock.
Gaines said she received nominations from Sen. John Boozman, Congressman Rick Crawford and Sen. Tom Cotton.
Then there was the application itself which, was a two part process as well.
She had to apply for candidacy and once Gaines was accepted as a candidate, she could finally apply to the academy.
Gaines received her pilot’s license in 2021 when she was only 17 from the the Jonesboro Municipal Airport where the young pilot also works as a secretary.
“It took me about two years to get my license between covid and the 2020 tornado, but I think having my pilot’s license was a big help.
Gaines graduated from Valley View High School in 2022, before completing a semester at the Northwestern Preparatory School in Crestline, California, that fall.
Now she is attending Arkansas State University in Jonesboro taking a list of classes that the Air Force wanted her to take.
Although she received her letter in early March, Gaines said she will complete her semester at A-State, before starting her six weeks of basic training and then finally starting the academy in June.
“I recommend to anyone who wants to join the military to apply,” she said noting that it has been a challenging but rewarding experience.
Plus, she noted that if accepted, applicants get a free education worth up to $500,000 for their five-year service agreement.
