Lily Gaines of Jonesboro shows her appointment letter to the United States Air Force Academy on Monday at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport in Jonesboro. Gaines said the academy has been her dream since she was 13 years old.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Teen pilot Lily Gaines of Jonesboro will join the United States Air Force Academy’s Class of 2027 this summer, after years of hard work and preparation.

During an interview on Wednesday at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport, she said joining the academy has been a dream of hers.