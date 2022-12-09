JONESBORO — As a utility in North Carolina completes repairs from a weekend attack on two power substations, utilities in Arkansas are watching, and say they are prepared.
A peak of more than 45,000 customers lost power over the weekend in Moore County, N.C..
Authorities have said the outages began shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday after one or more people drove up to two substations, breached the gates and opened fire on them.
The Associated Press reported that electric supplier Duke Energy said all of the equipment damaged in the attack had been fixed or replaced by Wednesday, and power was restored.
Entergy, Arkansas’ largest utility, and Brandi Hinkle, the company’s public affairs representative, said protecting the grid is a daily priority.
“We are closely following this incident, maintaining a heightened awareness of suspicious activity, and are actively engaged with law enforcement, industry and government partners,” Hinkle said Thursday of the Moore County incident.
Slade Mitchell, a spokesman for City Water and Light, said his utility also works with law enforcement and has an emergency response plan. He said it’s not likely that vandalism would cause a days-long power emergency here.
“Additionally, we have a redundant system with excess capacity that would aid our response if facilities were compromised,” Mitchell told The Sun.
“We have a company-wide integrated physical and cyber security program designed to protect our business and operational networks from intentional or unintentional threats,” Hinkle said. “Entergy uses layered physical and cyber security measures to deter, monitor and respond to unauthorized activity at its facilities and networks.”
Police have not released a motive or said what kind of gun was used in the North Carolina attack. But Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields told reporters Monday whoever was responsible “knew exactly what they were doing to ... cause the outage that they did.”
