TRUMANN — Veterinarian Dr. Norette Underwood has a unique approach when it comes to treating her furry friends with her own style of integrated medicine that combines a modern western medical approach with a more holistic, traditional eastern style.
Underwood said she has been dedicated to providing compassionate and high-quality veterinary care for over 41 years, with 39 of those years spent at her clinic, the Trumann Animal Clinic in Trumann.
She grew up in Harrisburg, where she graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1974.
“I left for 10 years to get educated and then came back,” she stated.
“We always had a lot of cats and I always felt like people didn’t understand cats,” she laughed, explaining why she became a vet.
“Actually, I thought I was going to be a lawyer and the first woman president, until ... I took science and I fell in love with it,” she said. “I was very fortunate when I went to school, because I knew from the 11th grade what I wanted to be.”
Driven by her love of science and animals, she began college at Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., where she earned a bachelor’s degree in science in 1977.
After being placed on a waiting list at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, La., she said she waited a long eight months to be accepted into veterinarian school.
In the meantime, she found herself working as a receptionist and then a researcher at the Missouri Cancer Programs through the American Cancer Society.
Finally, in 1978, she was accepted into the Louisiana School of Veterinary Medicine at LSU, which was the closest veterinarian program to her Arkansas home at the time.
In fact, she said there are still no veterinary schools in Arkansas, but she noted plans by Lyon College and Arkansas State University to begin programs.
“When I went, we had no veterinary school, but we had a contract with the state, where Louisiana would take 20 students from Arkansas and they took care of our out-of-state tuition,” she explained.
Then in 1982, after graduating from LSU, Underwood began her two years of practice in New Orleans, before opening her own animal clinic in Trumann on April 1, 1984.
“Actually, this was a little out-patient clinic and ... years ago, Dr. McMillan and Dr. Guntharp had a partnership,” Underwood explained, noting that they owned the clinic in Trumann that was open as the previous doctor had left.
“Dr. McMillan was my regular veterinarian and I was home for something, when he said to me ... ‘why don’t you come back and open that little clinic down there?’ and my mother said, ‘yeah, why don’t ya’,” she laughed. “She said she saw how hard I worked and she said to me, ‘if you are going to work this hard, why don’t you do it for yourself?’”
“So that’s what I did and I have been here ever since,” she stated. “Trumann has been very good of us.”
In 1986, Underwood met her husband, Donald Nolen.
“He came in as a client,” she stated, noting they will celebrate their 37-year anniversary next month.
While Underwood settled into the routine of the clinic, she still had a thirst for knowledge and would go on to take acupuncture training in 2011 and Tui Na (pronounced twee-nah) massage training in 2012. She also received her Certified Veterinary Medical Manipulation Practitioner Certification from the Chi Institute in Reddick, Fla., in 2019.
Now, she brings her five dogs with her everyday to the clinic, where she also keeps several cats.
“The cats ... we all work for them ... they live here,” she laughed.
She does a little bit of everything for her animal clients as she integrates both Western and Eastern medicine in her treatments.
“I do integrative medicine, which is where I use both Western medicine and Eastern medicine with acupuncture being my main focus,” she said, noting the different types of acupuncture, including:
dry-needing acupuncture, which is an effective means of stimulating the body’s own natural healing process by inserting needles into the skin at strategic points so that certain natural chemicals such as endorphins, hormones, and enzymes are released into the body.
electro-acupuncture, also called percutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (PENS), which is a type of acupuncture where an electric current is passed between pairs of acupuncture needles.
aqua-puncture, which is where she injects a liquid saline or diluted B-vitamins into the area where the acupuncture point is located.
cold-laser acupuncture, which is an alternative treatment to traditional needle acupuncture as it is a non-invasive technique that uses cold-laser stimulation to excite precise points on the body to activate their functions and affect deep tissue layers.
She also sometimes adds herbs to some of her treatments and does Tui Na Massage, a form of Chinese message, which she said utilizes massage manipulations that stimulate acupressure points or surface regions of the body to keep blood moving freely, strengthens tendons, ligaments and muscles, promotes normal function and eliminates fatigue.
Plus, as a Certified Veterinary Manipulator or a veterinary chiropractor, Underwood said she had to have specific training in both chiropractic theories and animal anatomy.
With her certification she can treat conditions such as degenerative joint diseases, cervical instability, acute neck pain, intervertebral disk disease, autonomic nervous system problems, musculoskeletal weakness or pain that resists conventional diagnosis and treatment, and chronic back and neck pain.
“I incorporate all that in together and individualize a package for that pet,” Underwood stated.
“Most of the acupuncture I do is for orthopedic problems, I do a lot for dogs with back problems” she said, although she can also use acupuncture to help with other issues as well such as coughing, dry-eye or anxiety.
“Acupuncture helps the body heal itself,” Underwood said; explaining that in acupuncture you use the needles to stimulate certain points, which helps the body move the energy and heal.
According to Underwood, sometimes it works even better than medication.
It just depends on what the condition is and what she thinks will best help the pet, she explained.
“I am always amazed at what my acupuncture does. It’s fun because you never know what your response is going to be,” she said, giving an example of a more unusual, yet memorable, case where she was able to help a mother dog produce milk within 10 minutes using acupuncture.
Plus, Underwood said the alternative therapies are all one set fee as she incorporates what methods she thinks the individual animal needs, whether it is acupuncture, laser therapy, massage, chiropractic care or a combination of therapies.
