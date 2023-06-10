TRUMANN — Veterinarian Dr. Norette Underwood has a unique approach when it comes to treating her furry friends with her own style of integrated medicine that combines a modern western medical approach with a more holistic, traditional eastern style.

Underwood said she has been dedicated to providing compassionate and high-quality veterinary care for over 41 years, with 39 of those years spent at her clinic, the Trumann Animal Clinic in Trumann.