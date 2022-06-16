JONESBORO — The Roy Wiles Post 1991 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars was honored earlier this month by the state organization as Post of the Year for Arkansas. In addition, Commander Robert Murphy was named state Commander of the Year.
At the annual state convention, which was held in Hot Springs, the post was honored as an All-State selection.
About seven of the state’s 77 posts received the honor, Murphy said. He expects the post to be in the running for an All-American designation.
“I was overwhelmed,” Murphy said about the awards. “We were shocked.”
While he couldn’t attend the convention for personal reasons, he was kept informed via text messages.
He said he and the other officers at the post laid out a plan more than a year ago of goals to meet for the post.
One of those was a food pantry the post held for veterans. It was funded by the federal Cares Act which ran out last year. The post also set up a computer lab for veterans to use to access tele-health programs and to set up resumes.
Murphy said the post is pursuing more grant money to get the pantry running again, though on a scaled-back basis.
He said the pantry provided 1,300 boxes of food every two weeks for a year and a half.
Other programs the post hosts are Voices of Democracy, an audio essay for grades 10-12, and Patriots Pens, written essays for grades seven and eight.
The post also provided financial aid to about 300 veterans last year, Murphy said.
Murphy, who stepped down as commander of the post this month, wrote, “Wow, what a year we have had. Sixteen-plus events not including the programs we executed under the Cares Act grants: Veterans Food Pantry, WAT22 Suicide Intervention Program, Service Dog Procurement & Training, Veterans Computer Lab, Veterans Homeless Bags, etc. The post membership and local veterans should be ecstatic over our accomplishments and image. I would like to thank everyone that supported us and participated in our events and efforts. To the officers of the post, members, and Post Auxiliary, thank you!”
He said the post’s auxiliary received three or four awards at the convention, as well. Murphy credited the auxiliary with the post’s successes over the years.
Murphy said the post is also working with local youth sports programs by providing a place to practice on the post’s grounds.
“This post has completely turned around the perceptions of VFWs,” he said.
The post, which has 387 members, logged 158,000 hours of community service in 2021, he said, and partnered with the Patriots Day, Memorial Day and Veterans Day services among others. It also supports junior ROTC programs.
Mark Davis is the new commander of the post, and Murphy credits him and former Commander Shane Perkins with the successes the post has seen.
Now Murphy assumes the title of senior vice commander for the post.
Veterans can schedule an appointment for the computer lab by calling 870-932-0347. The post is located at 300 Airport Road.
