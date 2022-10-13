JONESBORO — The downward trend in new coronavirus infections continued, but the Arkansas Department of Health reported 13 deaths Wednesday, including one each in Cross and Poinsett counties.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave, The Associated Press reported.
Tweaked boosters rolled out for Americans 12 and older last month, doses modified to target today’s most common and contagious omicron relative. While there wasn’t a big rush, federal health officials are urging that people seek the extra protection ahead of holiday gatherings.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends how vaccines are used, also signed off.
Arkansas reported 270 new cases statewide, compared to 435 a week earlier. Active cases declined by 21 to 2,969. Active cases were down slightly throughout Northeast Arkansas.
Pulaski County had the highest number of new cases with 44, followed by 25 in Washington County, 20 in Garland and 15 each in Benton and Craighead counties.
The health department reported 160 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide, a reduction 12 from Tuesday. COVID hospitalizations in Northeast Arkansas totaled 20, down by one
Wednesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 15 new cases, 209 active cases.
Greene – 8 new cases, 65 active cases.
Lawrence – 3 new cases, 25 active cases.
Poinsett – 5 new cases, 23 active cases.
Mississippi – 2 new cases, 44 active cases.
Jackson – 2 new cases, 26 active cases.
Randolph – 1 new case, 7 active cases.
Cross –2 new cases, 8 active cases.
Clay – 0 new cases, 13 active cases.
