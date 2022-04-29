JONESBORO
Former Arkansas State University athlete Dawn Holmes completed one of her lifelong goals on April 18, when she completed the 126th Boston Marathon.
Holmes, who is an occupational therapist in pediatrics at The Learning Center in Jonesboro, said on Wednesday, April 20, that while this was her first time running in the marathon it has been something she has always wanted to do. An added bonus was learning she would be running during the 50th anniversary of women’s official participation in the marathon.
“The 50th anniversary of women in the marathon was a big deal at the race,” Holmes said, pointing out that she ran with one of the first women to be allowed to run in the marathon.
“I was surprised when my husband told me,” she said.
According to the marathon’s website, www.baa.org, the 126th Boston Marathon marked 50 years since women were first allowed to officially run the race and Val Rogosheske, who was one of the original eight women back in 1972, was back on the course.
Rogosheske, who placed sixth at the 1972 Boston Marathon was joined on the course by her daughters, Abigail and Allie, according to the website. She would finish in a time of 6:38:57 this year sporting bib number 1972.
Holmes said that she trained for 18 weeks before the race, although she actually qualified in 2019 after running with a friend.
“My friend was running it that year and she talked me into trying out for the 2020 marathon,” she said, noting that she qualified in 2019 but due to COVID-19 the marathon was canceled for 2020 and then was postponed yet again in 2021.
Holmes would finally get her run earlier this month, only seven months after giving birth to their daughter, Claire Holmes.
Although Holmes is now 33, she recalled running track, long-distance and cross-country at A-State.
“The half-mile and mile races were always my favorite, but I have always loved to exercise,” she said, noting that she would get her undergraduate degree in exercise science from A-State before getting her master’s in occupational therapy from the University of Central Arkansas.
She and her husband actually met during their last semester at A-State, Holmes smiled, noting that they got married in 2013 and have now been married for nine years.
“He was a communications major,” she said, “and we just happened to have a class together and have been together ever since.”
Holmes said that though her family has always been active, she was the first in her family to run marathons.
In fact, this was her third marathon. Holmes has also run in the Little Rock Marathon and the St. Jude’s Marathon, during which she qualified for Boston.
Holmes completed the 26.2-mile race in three hours and 49 minutes, noting that she came in at 2,960 out of the 4,717 in the female 18 to 39 division, 5,359 out of the 10,564 in the overall female division and 15,463 out of the 24,822 overall competitors.
“That is an average of eight minutes and 45 seconds,” her husband, Bryce, noted proudly.
The couple said that this was their first time to visit the northeastern United States and that they, along with some of his family who came to show their support, enjoyed their time in Boston.
“We got to visit the Red Sox Stadium, downtown Boston, historic Boston and of course ate lots of food,” Holmes laughed, though admitting that she was still sore even at the time of the interview.
“It was so funny, when we headed home,” she said, “we could spot others at the airport who were in the race too, because they were all sore and walking the same way as me.”
Holmes said that Marathon Monday in Boston on that third week in April was also Patriots Day, noting that the athletes started in Hopkinton bound for Boston, with participants from 120 countries and all 50 U.S. states, who were also aiming to earn their coveted unicorn medals, which is the Boston Marathon’s participation medal.
“I have never seen so many crowds along a marathon,” Holmes said, “but it was amazing, and the crowds just cheered us on the whole way.”
She said that after four days in Boston, she came home with a race T-shirt and a unicorn medal, and she had an unforgettable experience.
“What can I say,” she smiled humbly. “I am just a girl who likes to run.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.