JONESBORO — After Friday evening’s series of tornadoes, utility workers across the state have been busy clearing debris and reconnecting power.
According to a report from the National Weather Service, the outbreak of severe weather started in Arkansas and went east through the Ohio and Tennessee river valleys, which included the EF3 tornadoes that hit Wynne and central Arkansas.
The tornadoes left at least 60,000 power outages, mostly in Pulaski County, and hundreds without homes.
In response to the tornadoes, several local agencies and utility workers headed out to lend a hand.
City of Jonesboro Director of Communications Bill Campbell said on Tuesday Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver headed to Wynne to help Wynne Mayor Jennifer Hobbs about 5 p.m. and didn’t get back until around until 10 p.m.
“Brian Richardson was with him,” Campbell said. “They showed the mayor our plans had the storm hit Jonesboro, and how important documenting all work and workers is when seeking reimbursement from FEMA.”
“They sought and offered all means of support that Mayor Hobbs needed, and had our chiefs offer their chiefs all we learned from our experience three years ago that might not be brought up in emergency response training,” he continued.
The Street Department sent crew members as well, he said, noting that they worked clearing areas for safe travel and removing debris from roadways, as well as helping to repair tires as many first responders sustained flats on the streets.
Jonesboro’s City, Water and Light also dispatched 23 employees to assist in North Little Rock, said CWL spokesman Slade Mitchell.
He also stated that he expected the crews to remain there the rest of this week.
According to a press release from Entergy Arkansas, their crews are also hard at work as they continue to rebuild storm ravaged equipment and restore power to the communities affected the devastating tornadoes, with an estimated 5,500 customers without power Tuesday at noon, which was down from a peak of 56,000.
There were more than 1,500 utility poles, 435 transformers and nearly 2,000 spans of wire were damaged or destroyed in the Little Rock, Jacksonville, Sherwood and Wynne.
A workforce of approximately 3,300 are rebuilding the electric system with upgraded wire, thicker and stronger wooden poles, and concrete poles in some areas, to harden system infrastructure and to make it more resilient against future storms.
The press release also stated specialized equipment such as helicopters, backyard machines, excavators and bulldozers are being used to assist with storm restoration efforts.
However, the remainder of the work necessary to restore power is primarily off-road and in densely populated areas with hard-to-access backyards, hampered by lots of debris and vegetation to still be removed and, in some cases, these access challenges require workers to carry the equipment into the yards and manually climb poles to restore power.
Coupled with a forecast for more rain and severe weather, it will be later in the week before some customers in the greatest impacted areas are restored, and additional outages may occur.
Entergy Arkansas also estimates that some 1,600 customers are unable to safely receive power due to damage to their home or business.
Customers who are still without electricity and unable to safely receive power due to damages should contact the company at 1-800-ENTERGY to ensure that information is noted on the account.
Ventrell Thompson, vice president of customer service for Entergy Arkansas, said they understand the hardship this storm has placed on their customers, employees and communities.
“Our crews are working around the clock to restore power so our communities can begin the rebuilding process,” he said.
Customer care centers have also been established to answer questions and provide account assistance this week for the areas, including a Little Rock Family Assistance Center hosted by the city at Immanuel Baptist City Center at 315 N. Shackleford Road from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and customer service representatives for Entergy Arkansas on-site at the Wynne Technology Center at 1790 Falls Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Customers are encouraged to exercise caution as they assess damages near their home or business and be especially careful around downed power lines, which could still be energized and dangerous.
Also, they said customers should use generators safely by following manufacturer’s instruction and locating the unit outdoors and away from doors, windows or vents. More specific information can be found on their Entergy Arkansas Storm Center.
Customers can stay up to date on restoration efforts several ways including the Entergy app and on Facebook and Twitter or text OUT to 36778 to report an outage or STAT for the status of your power outage.
Visit the Entergy Storm Center website for more storm safety, preparation and restoration information as it is updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.