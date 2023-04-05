230405-JS-sending-help-photo-nz

This photo shows some of the infrastructure damage that crews are facing after the Wynne tornado.

 Submitted photo / Entergy Arkansas

JONESBORO — After Friday evening’s series of tornadoes, utility workers across the state have been busy clearing debris and reconnecting power.

According to a report from the National Weather Service, the outbreak of severe weather started in Arkansas and went east through the Ohio and Tennessee river valleys, which included the EF3 tornadoes that hit Wynne and central Arkansas.