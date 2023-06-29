JONESBORO — The number of people in the Jonesboro Metropolitan Statistical Area who are willing to work is growing, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports.

The BLS estimated that 65,100 people were employed in nonfarm jobs in May in the Jonesboro MSA, which includes Craighead and Poinsett counties. That’s an increase of about 2,000 from May of last year, or 3.2 percent. Statewide employment grew by 2.8 percent.

