JONESBORO — The number of people in the Jonesboro Metropolitan Statistical Area who are willing to work is growing, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports.
The BLS estimated that 65,100 people were employed in nonfarm jobs in May in the Jonesboro MSA, which includes Craighead and Poinsett counties. That’s an increase of about 2,000 from May of last year, or 3.2 percent. Statewide employment grew by 2.8 percent.
The number of people who wanted jobs, but were unemployed totaled 1,478, down from 1,857 in May 2022. That translates to an unemployment rate of 2.2 percent, compared to the statewide rate of 2.5 percent.
Nationally, a total of 12 areas had jobless rates of less than 2.0 percent, including the Fayetteville area, which had 1.9 percent unemployment. In May, the Burlington, Vermont area had the lowest unemployment rate, 1.3 percent. Followed by Manchester, New Hampshire, with 1.4 percent. El Centro, California, had the highest rate with 16 percent unemployment.
The unemployment rate in other metro areas of Arkansas were: 2.3 percent in the Little Rock-North-Little Rock-Conway MSA; 2.7 percent at Fort Smith; 2.9 percent in Hot Springs, 3.4 percent in Pine Bluff and 3.8 percent in Memphis, which includes Crittenden County in Arkansas.
The unemployment rate in May in Tennessee was 3.2 percent.
The government says its reports pertain to individuals by where they reside. For example, the numbers for workers in the Jonesboro MSA only include residents of Craighead and Poinsett counties, and not residents of neighboring counties who commute into the Jonesboro area for work.
