JONESBORO — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ youth group started a project to pick up litter around their church’s neighborhood a couple years ago and now that project has sparked a change in their youth’s way of thinking about trash.
Trish Rawlings, young women’s president for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, said on Tuesday that the church’s youth, which range from ages 11 through 18 years old, will walk from their church on Highland Drive and along Harrisburg Road half way to Windover Road near East Stroud.
“They really enjoy it and it has become important to them. They will remind us when it is time,” Rawlings said, noting that they pick up trash once every quarter.
“For these kids,” she said, “once they have picked trash up and really get into it, it has become very educational for them and they notice when someone tosses out more litter.”
“I wish every church could have a program like this,” Rawlings said, “just for the educational factor alone and to teach our youth.”
Rawlings said that she was grateful to the city for their support and how much it has taught their youth.
“The Keep Jonesboro Beautiful committee and the city have been really supportive and have given us things to keep our youth safe,” she said noting they have provided safety items such as orange vests and gloves.
Rawlings said that the adult leaders pick up the dangerous things that the children find such as glass and syringes. She said that they have picked up thousands of cigarette butts.
“We believe that if people would keep their own area clean, that it would go a long way to keeping Jonesboro clean,” Rawling said.
Beverly Parker, Keep Jonesboro Beautiful committee chair, said that she commends the efforts of the church, starting with the youth group, which she said has has been helping keep this area clean for about two years.
“This is a good example of dedication to keep a specific area of town clean by taking ownership,” Parker said. “We are asking more people or groups to take ownership. If everyone does their part our town can be cleaner.”
