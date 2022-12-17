JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge two men with conducting a continuing criminal enterprise, fraudulent use of a credit card theft of $25,000 or more and theft by receiving of a credit card.

Ondrako Montgomery, 47, of Jonesboro, and Demetrius Roebuck, 38, also of Jonesboro, are accused of using a car dealer’s Kum & Go credit cards to make purchases since April.