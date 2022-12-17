JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge two men with conducting a continuing criminal enterprise, fraudulent use of a credit card theft of $25,000 or more and theft by receiving of a credit card.
Ondrako Montgomery, 47, of Jonesboro, and Demetrius Roebuck, 38, also of Jonesboro, are accused of using a car dealer’s Kum & Go credit cards to make purchases since April.
The car dealer contacted police in October to report the thefts.
After a month-long investigation, Jonesboro police, using videos obtained from Kum & Go, discovered Montgomery and Roebuck making large purchases of diesel from the retailer. In some of the videos a trailer with containers on it would come into the station and the containers would all be filled. In all, at least $221,000 worth of fuel was stolen using the car dealer’s fleet cards.
On Wednesday, members of the Jonesboro police Street Crime Unit conducted a search warrant on Montgomery’s residence and arrested him on suspicion of fuel theft.
While at the residence, detectives located an AR-15 rifle, a Glock pistol and seven ecstasy pills.
Montgomery was also charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine.
Fowler set bond for both men at $50,000 cash-only, citing the seriousness of the Class Y felonies both are charged with.
Both men face a Jan. 18 hearing in Craighead County Circuit Court.
