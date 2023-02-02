JONESBORO — A 39-year-old Jonesboro man and a 34-year-old Jonesboro woman were shot and injured Tuesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Cartwright Street, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
Sally Smith, public information specialist with the department, said Wednesday that the man was found lying in the roadway at about 4:30 p.m. while the woman was discovered in a 2020 Acura Alt by Jonesboro police officers.
Officer Jordan Fowler rendered first aid to Kenneth Vann, 39, of the 1400 block of Craighead Road 412, as Vann lay bleeding in the street from a gunshot wound. Officer Kara Austin assisted Samantha Ann Murcusen, 34, of the 1000 block of North Main Street, who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the vehicle that she was in.
Both victims were taken to St. Bernards Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition Wednesday afternoon.
According to the police report, both victims were shot once.
“One spent projectile recovered from victim 2’s body,” the reports said. “One spent projectile recovered from victim’s 1’s body.”
The seriousness of the wounds is listed as “major injury,” according to the report.
The pair are acquaintances, Smith said.
Smith said detectives have a person of interest in the shooting: A 28-year-old black male, 6-foot, 2-inches tall, 207 pounds with a slender build and medium-length hair.
He is being sought on suspicion of first-degree battery in the shooting.
The case remains under investigation with detectives continuing to interview witnesses in the case, Smith said.
The vehicle involved in the incident was towed to the police department to be processed, she said.
These are the fifth and sixth shootings recorded in Jonesboro since the first of the year, excluding suicides or accidental shootings, Smith said Wednesday.
