JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with several counts resulting from a domestic dispute.
Keith Todd Harmon, 50, of the 3400 block of Western Gales Drive, was arrested Jan. 30 after police were called to his residence because his wife called and said he threatened to kill her, according to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Adam Hampton.
The fire department was on the scene and told police Harmon had barricaded himself inside of the residence. They told officers Harmon had made threats to go into the house and get his gun and kill all of them and emergency medical service personnel, the affidavit said.
Harmon’s wife said he was acting completely out of character and made threats to kill her.
“Officers on the scene called out to Mr. Harmon and he opened the door and they were able to arrest him for Terroristic Threatening 1st Degree and Assault 3rd for creating apprehension of injury,” Hampton wrote.
Harmon was transported to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital to be medically cleared for injuries he had suffered. He was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center where he was screened by a psychological professional for a possible involuntary commitment.
Fowler set Harmon’s bond at $50,000. His next court is March 30 at Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Cameron Jones, 27, of Jonesboro, with probation violation and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver; $3,500 bond.
Eric Tobar, 42, of Forrest City, with third-degree domestic battery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, felony fleeing, first-degree criminal mischief, driving on a suspended license and unauthorized use of a vehicle; $150,000 bond.
Mark Darty, 55, of Caraway, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Ian Jerideau, 33, of Jonesboro, with burglary, commercial burglary, trespassing, possession of marijuana and breaking or entering; $75,000 bond.
Demarkus Johnson, 40, of Conway, with felony failure to appear; $2,500 bond.
John Simpson, 64, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $150 bond.
Jesse Gallaher, 60, of Jonesboro, with two counts of video voyeurism; $50,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Orlando Stegall, 36, of Wynne, with felony failure to appear; $75,000 bond.
Cleveland Thomas, 38, of Memphis, with theft of more than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $75,000 bond.
Latrelle Whitman, 18, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving of a vehicle less than $25,000 and fleeing; $3,500 bond.
Quincy Thompson, 48, of Jonesboro, with failure to register as a sex offender; $35,000 bond.
Richard Williams, 37, of Blytheville, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 10 pounds, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine less than2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Andy Wills, 34, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm; $7,500 bond.
Randy Wooton, 38, of Parkin, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and probation violation; $1,000 bond.
Patrick Young, 56, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,000 bond.
