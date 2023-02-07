JONESBORO — Three firearms were stolen in Jonesboro in separate incidents.
Updated: February 7, 2023 @ 3:16 am
JONESBORO — Three firearms were stolen in Jonesboro in separate incidents.
On Friday, someone entered the residence of a Jonesboro man in the 2800 block of Summit Cove and stole a .45-caliber Ruger handgun valued at $400.
In another incident, a 19-year-old Trumann man had a .22-caliber Marlin handgun stolen from the 3000 block of Casey Springs Road. The gun is valued at $200.
In the third case, a 63-year-old Jonesboro woman had a 9 mm M&P Shield gun stolen from her residence in the 1800 block of Brookhaven Road. The gun is valued at $375.
In other JPD cases:
A 30-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday morning that his residence was broken into in the 1300 block of Oakshire Circle and a television was stolen and items damaged. The television is valued at $200 and damage to a window and Drywall is estimated at $200.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday morning that someone entered a rental property and stole a washer and dryer. The set is valued at $1,000.
A 50-year-old Jonesboro man told police Sunday morning that someone stole his vehicle in the 700 block of Cherry Avenue. The vehicle was later recovered after an accident and was valued at $20,000.
