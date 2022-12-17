JONESBORO — Six students at the Math and Science magnet school were picked up by their parents on Friday afternoon after a student was handing out gummy candies to them, according to Kim Wilbanks, superintendent of the Jonesboro Public Schools.

A cafeteria supervisor at the school, located at the 213 E. Thomas Green Road, noticed the first-grade student handing out the candy to other first-graders in the cafeteria and confiscated the gummies, Wilbanks said. She said the package the gummies were in was marked “infused.”