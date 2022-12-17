JONESBORO — Six students at the Math and Science magnet school were picked up by their parents on Friday afternoon after a student was handing out gummy candies to them, according to Kim Wilbanks, superintendent of the Jonesboro Public Schools.
A cafeteria supervisor at the school, located at the 213 E. Thomas Green Road, noticed the first-grade student handing out the candy to other first-graders in the cafeteria and confiscated the gummies, Wilbanks said. She said the package the gummies were in was marked “infused.”
She said thepackaging showed it was for adults and not children. The gummies themselves looked like a children’s candy, she said.
Wilbanks said none of the children exhibited any signs of intoxication or any other behavior changes.
It’s unknown if the gummies contained cannabis or THC. The Jonesboro Police Department took control of the evidence, and Sally Smith, JPD public information specialist, said it was turned over to the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force for testing.
Wilbanks said, per instructions from Poison Control, the parents were suggested to take their children to a hospital to be checked out.
She said the JPS policy is that children are not allowed to share food with other students.
Wilbanks said parents need to supervise their children and any candy they may have.
